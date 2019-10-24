Class D-2 No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart took a 28-6 lead into the break and quickly went up 48-6 in the third quarter en route to a 54-14 win over defending D-2 state champion Johnson-Brock on Thursday in Falls City.
The Irish offense racked up 492 total yards, including 380 yards on the ground. Jake Hoy led the three-headed rushing monster with 12 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Del Casteel rushed 10 times for 111 yards and three scores. Quarterback Jakob Jordan ran nine times for 62 yards with three touchdowns and completed 11 of his 17 passes for 112 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
Caleb Fossenbarger went 13-of-27 passing with 155 yards and two touchdowns to lead the No. 4 Eagles. Ty Hahn caught nine passes for 151 yards and a score.
Falls City Sacred Heart finishes the regular season undefeated at 8-0 and Johnson-Brock falls to 6-2. The Irish clinched the District 1 title as well.