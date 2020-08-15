Eyes down the road: With no Husker football this fall, Haarberg and Prochazka become the in-state faces of the program

In-state Nebraska football commits are always under the microscope as Husker fans evaluate their future value in the program.
But with no Husker football currently scheduled this fall, the two scholarship prospects from the state in the class of 2021 — Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and Elkhorn South tackle Teddy Prochazka — have suddenly become faces of the program this season.
The pressure to perform has never been higher, but both feel like they’re up to the task of making NU fans feel good about what’s arriving on campus this coming January.
“I understand that people want to see a kid from Kearney who’s suddenly the first one (Nebraska quarterback recruit) from Central Nebraska since Coach (Scott) Frost,” Haarberg said. “They want to see what it’s all about, and hopefully I can deliver every week.”
Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haarberg was able to rise from the obscurity of being a Class C-1 honorable-mention all-state quarterback last fall to a Power Five-level prospect by the spring. NU finally stepped in and ended his recruiting process with an offer in early May after an SEC offer from Vanderbilt and a pair of ACC opportunities from Boston College and North Carolina State.
Prochazka didn’t have to wait for his Nebraska football opportunity, and he’s been in the Husker fold for almost a year. As a four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle prospect in the country, the expectations are enormous, especially for a player who turned down Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State to become a Husker.
There are experts in the football world who believe because of his size (6-foot-9, 290 pounds) and his agility, Prochazka could potentially be an NFL first-round draft choice.
“I feel like I got most of the pressure off me last season. I proved that I can compete and that I’m one of the best linemen in the state,” Prochazka said. “There’s really not much else left to prove in high school individually. Now I just can go out, play football and do everything I can to help Elkhorn South win a state championship.
“That’s my goal, to be in the NFL,” he added. “You’ve got to have that mindset that’s where you’re going to end up and you have to keep working as hard as you can to get there.”
Haarberg and Prochazka got to know each other through the recruiting process over the past year, but Haarberg said the two first met as opponents at an AAU basketball tournament during their freshman year, “and I won a (jump ball) tip against him,’’ the 6-5 Haarberg said, laughing. “Then I guarded him the whole game.”
Does Prochazka remember how many points he scored in that game? "I put up the big points, scored a lot, scored a lot," Prochazka said, jokingly.
Prochazka became an avid fisherman during the COVID-19 shutdown, and he began posting images of some of the larger fish he caught this spring on Twitter, challenging his fellow Husker recruits to produce bigger catches on their Twitter accounts.
Haarberg eventually answered with another challenge — a slam-dunk competition. After Haarberg posted his first slam, Prochazka, the starting center for Elkhorn South, posted a dunk of his own that just verified the athleticism he possesses, especially for someone his size.
“There wasn’t a whole lot to do during the quarantines, so fishing was a hobby I picked up from my dad,” Prochazka said. “He showed me how to get started, what kinds of baits and stuff to use. I sent pictures to the other (Nebraska) commits and challenged them to catch bigger fish than I do, I dare you. It just kind of took off from there.”
So how impressed was Haarberg about the dunks Prochazka posted?
“You’ve got to remember, he’s 6-9,” Haarberg said smiling. “But I’ll give Teddy that, he’s very athletic for a guy that big.”
Prochazka is joined by two other offensive linemen in the recruiting class — Henry Lutovsky of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Branson Yager from Grantsville, Utah. Haarberg is excited for the day he’ll get to operate the Husker offense behind those three.
“It’s a lot easier to play quarterback when you guys like those three blocking for you,” Haarberg said. “I can’t wait to get down there (to NU) and start working with those guys.”
