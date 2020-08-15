Eyes down the road: With no Husker football this fall, Haarberg and Prochazka become the in-state faces of the program

Prochazka didn’t have to wait for his Nebraska football opportunity, and he’s been in the Husker fold for almost a year. As a four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle prospect in the country, the expectations are enormous, especially for a player who turned down Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State to become a Husker.

There are experts in the football world who believe because of his size (6-foot-9, 290 pounds) and his agility, Prochazka could potentially be an NFL first-round draft choice.

“I feel like I got most of the pressure off me last season. I proved that I can compete and that I’m one of the best linemen in the state,” Prochazka said. “There’s really not much else left to prove in high school individually. Now I just can go out, play football and do everything I can to help Elkhorn South win a state championship.

“That’s my goal, to be in the NFL,” he added. “You’ve got to have that mindset that’s where you’re going to end up and you have to keep working as hard as you can to get there.”