Except for COVID-19 pandemic, senior season falling into place just as expected for Pius X's Vodicka, Lonergan

Blake Vodicka and Tyler Lonergan have played football together since seventh grade, and there were numerous conversations through the years about what their senior seasons might look like at Lincoln Pius X.
Yes, there are some things that have caught the duo by surprise, but for the most part, it’s falling into position like they’ve always envisioned.
“We didn’t really expect COVID, for sure,” said Lonergan, who weathered last spring’s lockdowns of gyms and health clubs by working out on a weight set in his basement along with Vodicka.
“We’ve been pretty excited about this season for a long time. We wanted to have a good team for sure our senior year, and it looks like we have a pretty good one this year.”
Vodicka and Lonergan are two reasons why Pius X should once again compete for one of the 16 spots in the Class A playoffs after making the postseason each of the past six seasons.
Vodicka, who’s been nursing a preseason shoulder injury, started on both sides of the ball a year ago as a part-time regular at running back and full-time at cornerback, where he’s been in the lineup since his sophomore season. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Vodicka did a little bit of everything as a junior, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns; catching 11 passes for 121 yards and another score; and registering 25 tackles (four for losses), an interception and recovering two fumbles on defense.
The 5-10, 190-pound Lonergan, who figures to be in the rotation at running back, was even more active defensively as a junior. He led the team in tackles last season with 81 and recovered a fumble.
“We don’t want to stretch guys too thin if we don’t have to, so if we can share the carries in the backfield, that gives Tyler more downs at linebacker, where we feel really good about him,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said of Lonergan.
“He’s going to help us whether it’s blocking or getting tough yards inside,” Kearney added. “At times we’re going to need his skill set in the backfield.”
Kearney calls Vodicka “the Swiss Army knife” of the Thunderbolt squad.
“Blake can do about anything for us at multiple positions,” said the Pius X coach, whose team opens the season at home against Lincoln East on Friday. “He’s started on defense the last two years, but this year, he’s probably going to focus a little bit more at running back and be a little more of a workhorse there. But he’s still going to do whatever we need him to do.”
Vodicka will be running behind a veteran offensive line that returns three starters — senior Andre Honz (6-1, 195) and juniors Tyler Kerkman (5-11, 250) and Carter Blowers (5-10, 210). Another senior, Jasper Bryce (6-3, 220), started on the defensive line in 2019.
Blowers was a defensive starter a year ago, as well as senior safety Ben Mitchell (6-1, 175).
A pair of 6-foot, 175-pound seniors, Colby Chapelle and Lou Sawtelle, are battling for the starting quarterback spot in preseason camp.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys up front getting the job done,” Vodicka said. “Hopefully I’ll have a big role on the team this year and I can contribute wherever I’m needed.”
