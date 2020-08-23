Except for COVID-19 pandemic, senior season falling into place just as expected for Pius X's Vodicka, Lonergan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blake Vodicka and Tyler Lonergan have played football together since seventh grade, and there were numerous conversations through the years about what their senior seasons might look like at Lincoln Pius X.

Yes, there are some things that have caught the duo by surprise, but for the most part, it’s falling into position like they’ve always envisioned.

“We didn’t really expect COVID, for sure,” said Lonergan, who weathered last spring’s lockdowns of gyms and health clubs by working out on a weight set in his basement along with Vodicka.

“We’ve been pretty excited about this season for a long time. We wanted to have a good team for sure our senior year, and it looks like we have a pretty good one this year.”

Vodicka and Lonergan are two reasons why Pius X should once again compete for one of the 16 spots in the Class A playoffs after making the postseason each of the past six seasons.