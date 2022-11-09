'Exactly what we were looking for': Parkview Christian gets long-awaited rematch with S-E-M in six-man semifinals

Since the second week of the season, the Parkview Christian football team kept one opponent in the back of its mind that it hoped to meet in the playoffs.

Now, in the six-man state semifinals, the Patriots will get their shot.

"It's exactly what we were looking for," Parkview Christian senior Brayden Ulrich said. "Even in Week 2 when we took that loss, we talked about how they're (S-E-M) a semifinal team and we'd probably have a chance to see them again.

"So we were hoping that's what we would get."

Parkview Christian will host S-E-M at 2 p.m. Friday at Larry and Carol Frost Field, with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

The game is a rematch of the teams' Week 2 clash, won by S-E-M on the same field.

In the first meeting, Parkview Christian led 16-0 and was driving when a late hit on Patriots standout running back Chandler Page knocked him out of the game and perhaps tilted things in favor of the Mustangs, who went on to win 20-16.

Since then, Parkview Christian has won every game by at least three scores, with last week's 54-32 win against Red Cloud the closest in the eight-game stretch.

S-E-M has been dominant as well, rolling to its first undefeated record in decades while searching for its first state final appearance since 1992.

At a recent Parkview Christian practice, what happened during the game was less a topic of conversation than having an opportunity no other Patriot football team has ever had.

"We're thankful. We talked about it yesterday — we're the first team in Parkview Christian history to be practicing on Nov. 8, when we were out here and it was getting dark," Patriots associate head coach Jordan Lauterbach said. "Since we don't have lights, we had to shut it down at 5:30.

"So it's a pretty cool feeling, and I think the kids are enjoying it."

The Patriots have stayed focused, too, Lauterbach said. They had to take care of Southwest in the opening round of the playoffs, then travel to Red Cloud for last week's quarterfinal matchup.

Considering who was likely to be waiting in the semifinals, it might have been easy to let the mind wander and get tripped up. Top seed and prohibitive favorite Potter-Dix found that out the hard way when it was upset by Pawnee City in the quarterfinals.

But Parkview Christian took care of business, and now has one of its long-held goals in sight.

"Just to avenge that loss, to get to that state championship game, that's been a goal of ours since the summer," Ulrich said.

While the players are the same, it's not likely to be the same game Friday that it was back in September, Lauterbach said.

"Their identity has changed in pieces; different players doing different things, and we're the same way," he said. "But the bottom line is, it's still football. It's seeing who can hit, and who can tackle, and who can run the ball."

Lauterbach, who has spent time as an assistant at Class A programs Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest, said the basic tenets of the game don't change based on the number of players on the field.

Parkview Christian has often leaned on its defense, a phase of the game often in short supply at the six-man level. The Patriots have one shutout to their credit, and three other games allowing eight or fewer points.

"It's the same game; defense is still about fits, and coverage, and gaps," Lauterbach said. "It's just that in six-man, if you miss a gap or miss a fit, it's going to be a touchdown."