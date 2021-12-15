Ex-Husker Armstrong joins North Star's staff as offensive coordinator

Lincoln North Star's football players need a scouting report on their new offensive coordinator, they won't have to look far.

There are plenty of highlights on YouTube, including a 99-yard touchdown pass in the Gator Bowl.

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong will be running the offense next fall for new Navigators coach James Thompson. Armstrong announced his new gig on social media Wednesday.

"Today is a very special day for my family and I," Armstrong wrote. "I am beyond blessed to join the coaching staff and look forward to the upcoming season!! Now let’s get to work!!!"

Armstrong was a four-year starter from 2013-16 at Nebraska. He later played indoor football in Grand Island and Sioux Falls.

