Even in high-scoring affair, Norfolk Catholic defense helps fend off Lutheran

In a game where the teams combined for 104 points and 1,054 total yards, it was Norfolk Catholic's defense that proved to be the difference in the top-ranked Knights' 62-42 win over No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran in a Class C-2 state football quarterfinal game Friday at Seacrest Field.

Two defensive stops by the Knights' defense to start the game, a second-quarter interception by the Knights' Cameron Borgmann and a 99-yard interception return from Carter Janssen with 1:46 left in the game helped secure the margin Norfolk Catholic's dominant running game produced.

"I've coached for a long time, and I'm not used to these types of games," said Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar, the state's all-time leader in coaching victories who has led the Knights to 10 state championships. "In the old times, it was 14-7, 21-14 and that's not the new wave of football. That's (Lincoln Lutheran) a really good offense, some very good receivers and a very good quarterback and they caused us a lot of problems."

Norfolk Catholic (11-0) scored on every possession in the game behind a power I-formation running attack that finished with 475 yards, 310 of which came in the opening half when the Knights took a 35-21 lead into intermission. Fullback Kanyon Talton had 152 of his game-high 196 yards in the first quarter, scoring on a 4-yard run in the opening period for a 14-0 Knights' lead and a 49-yard gallop one play after the Borgmann interception with 4:03 left in the first half that extended the lead to 35-14.

The Knights' leading rusher, Karter Kerkman, is hampered by a lower leg injury, but the offensive line of center Ethan Reardon, guards Kade Pieper and Mason Weidner, tackles Ben Sousek and Nolan Fennessy and tight end Max Hammond helped the running game operate without a hitch.

"They (the offensive line) did amazing, and our run game reflected that," said Janssen, the quarterback who ripped off a 53-yard TD run in the second quarter and scored on a sneak in the final period.

"It was almost completely on the offensive line today," he added.

Lutheran (7-4) stayed in contact, however, thanks to the right arm and legs of senior quarterback Garret Hoefs. He was 24-of-38 for 456 yards passing and five touchdowns. Two of those TD passes went to 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver Jonny Puelz, who finished with 12 catches for 223 yards. In the first half, Hoefs was 7-of-11 throwing for 200 yards and two TDs — a 78-yarder to Jameson Pella early in the second quarter and a 40-yarder to Puelz with 32 seconds left in the half.

Hoefs also rushed for 87 yards and scored the Warriors' opening touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the first quarter.

Lutheran got as close as 49-42 in the fourth quarter after Cole Reilly hauled in a 2-yard TD pass with 9:05 left, then an 18-yarder with 7:47 showing after Puelz recovered an onside kick.

But Janssen answered with his 1-yard sneak to make it a 14-point game, then the interception return after Lutheran got inside the Norfolk Catholic 5 with under two minutes left. He jumped a dump pass over the middle to Reilly, the same play the Warriors scored two previous TDs.

"They'd been running that dump, we saw it on film all week and I figured since they were close to the goal line, they'd try it again," Janssen said. "I was hoping to at least get a hand on it, but after I picked it, I wanted to score."

Lutheran coach Greg Nelson said the two three-and-outs from his offense to start the game forced them to play from behind the entire contest.

"We just spotted them too many points early and then just traded scores with them the rest of the way," Nelson said. "I was really proud of how our guys hung in there and kept making plays to stay in the game. We just never found a way to stop them (Norfolk Catholic)."