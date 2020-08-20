 Skip to main content
EMC limiting spectators to immediate family members for fall sports
EMC limiting spectators to immediate family members for fall sports

Waverly vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 11.15

Waverly's Zane Schawang (5) intercepts a pass intended for Omaha Skutt's Drew Rase (21) during a Class B football semifinal Nov. 15 in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Eastern Midlands Conference will be limiting attendance to immediate family members (parents and siblings) of each participant and essential personnel for all activities and all levels this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, which includes Norris and Waverly, will require face coverings both indoors and outdoors. A spectator waiver and release document for each immediate family needs to be signed and on file at the school before they can be admitted to activity events.

The host school can have cheer and dance teams at events, but no marching band or pep band performances are being allowed at this time.

