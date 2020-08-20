EMC limiting spectators to immediate family members for fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eastern Midlands Conference will be limiting attendance to immediate family members (parents and siblings) of each participant and essential personnel for all activities and all levels this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, which includes Norris and Waverly, will require face coverings both indoors and outdoors. A spectator waiver and release document for each immediate family needs to be signed and on file at the school before they can be admitted to activity events.

The host school can have cheer and dance teams at events, but no marching band or pep band performances are being allowed at this time.

