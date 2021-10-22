Elkhorn South quarterback picks up slack in win over Lincoln Southeast

With Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South banged up at running back, the Storm turned to senior quarterback Will Skradis to carry the offensive burden.
Skradis didn’t disappoint, scoring a pair of first-half touchdowns, and the reliable South did the rest in a 21-10 win over No. 10 Lincoln Southeast on Friday night at Seacrest Field.
Both teams will head to the Class A playoffs, which begin next Friday. Official pairings will be released Saturday morning by the NSAA.
When asked after whether he expected to pick up the offensive slack with lead back Cole Ballard out with an injury, Skradis tipped his cap to his teammates.
“I was just thinking the same as I always do out there," he said. "Just take care of the ball. I had a lot of confidence in our receivers and linemen, and it just felt great to get a big win on the road.”
The Knights (5-4) struggled to find any offensive rhythm against the stout Storm defense. Only twice did Southeast move the ball into South territory the first three quarters, both ending in field goal attempts by Nate McCashland.
Southeast split time at quarterback, but neither senior Willem Reddick or sophomore Owen Baxter had much sustained success. Both were being chased and harassed by a quick, athletic Storm defense. Baxter would account for the Knights’ only TD on a 1-yard run with 1:09 left in the game.
“They have an excellent defense,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “If you don’t take advantage of your opportunities when you have them, they make it tough. I’m really proud of our defense and how they hung in there against a very physical (Storm) offense.”
Max Buettenback led the way for Southeast with 50 yards rushing on 13 carries, but had only one run of over 10 yards the entire night.
Reddick completed 11 passes, but none more than 10 yards down field. The Knights longest reception — 27 yards — came on a halfback pass from Buettenback to Teitum Tuioti.
“A win like this gives us confidence heading into the playoffs," Skradis said. “We feel like we’re getting better and better.”
Even with loss, Gottula was certain his Knights would be able reset and be ready next Friday.
“Our kids know everybody goes back to 0-0. We’d like to get some kids healthy – some guys that can help improve our depth going into next week.”