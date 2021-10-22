Elkhorn South quarterback picks up slack in win over Lincoln Southeast

With Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South banged up at running back, the Storm turned to senior quarterback Will Skradis to carry the offensive burden.

Skradis didn’t disappoint, scoring a pair of first-half touchdowns, and the reliable South did the rest in a 21-10 win over No. 10 Lincoln Southeast on Friday night at Seacrest Field.

Both teams will head to the Class A playoffs, which begin next Friday. Official pairings will be released Saturday morning by the NSAA.

When asked after whether he expected to pick up the offensive slack with lead back Cole Ballard out with an injury, Skradis tipped his cap to his teammates.

“I was just thinking the same as I always do out there," he said. "Just take care of the ball. I had a lot of confidence in our receivers and linemen, and it just felt great to get a big win on the road.”

The Knights (5-4) struggled to find any offensive rhythm against the stout Storm defense. Only twice did Southeast move the ball into South territory the first three quarters, both ending in field goal attempts by Nate McCashland.