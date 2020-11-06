Elkhorn South proves more physical to end Southeast's playoff run

Elkhorn South answered Southeast’s score with a 14-play, 80-yard march capped by Cole Ballard’s 1-yard plunge.

Then, going into the wind to start the second half, the Storm went 80 yards in 16 plays, converting three third downs and a fourth down along the way, with Ballard’s second score putting Elkhorn South up for good.

Southeast’s second-half drives went like this: three-and-out, interception, three-and-out, lost fumble.

Meanwhile, Ballard tacked on a third touchdown to make it 21-7 early in the fourth quarter, and Ben Warren broke free for a 55-yard touchdown sprint to ice the game.

“That’s something we pride ourselves on. We feel like if we take care of the football and we’re the most physical team, the score’s going to take care of itself,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. “I think that they might have been the more physical team in the first quarter and knocked us down a little bit. Our guys stuck together, got up, and I think there was no doubt who was the more physical team in the second half.”

Southeast had minus-3 total yards after halftime until picking up 36 on its final drive of the game. The Knights had one play that went for more than 20 yards — a 25-yard pass on their first possession of the game.

“They’ve got a great defense, and they’re a physical football team on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “We needed to take advantage of that opportunity right before half, and then they had a long drive to come out and start the second half, and I thought that was a pretty key point in the game.”

