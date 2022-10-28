Elkhorn North proves its progress with 'incredibly special' win vs. Pius X

It took seven games in its first season two years ago to register the first victory in Elkhorn North's football program.

The Wolves picked up their first playoff win in school history much quicker.

Eighth-ranked Elkhorn North reeled off 21 straight points in the second half to break a halftime tie and claim a 35-14 win over No. 9 Lincoln Pius X in the first round of the Class B playoffs Friday night at Aldrich Field.

"This is incredibly special for us," Elkhorn North coach Sam Stanley said after the win over the Thunderbolts, one of the most tradition-rich programs in the state with 33 playoff appearances and six state championships. Elkhorn North (7-3) went 1-8 in both of its first two seasons in 2020 and ’21 and reached the playoffs for the first time this fall.

"Starting a football program from scratch is really hard, it's a major challenge getting things off the ground," added Stanley, whose team advances to a quarterfinal matchup next week against defending state champion Bennington. "It's a testament to our kids. The seniors have gone through a lot of those really hard outcomes, but they never quit, they kept pushing and working as hard as they can. I couldn't be more proud of these guys."

One of those seniors, Wolves quarterback Josh Basilevac, threw a 6-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Jett Tingelhoff and then powered to TD runs of 9 and 1 yards to open up a three-touchdown lead after the teams battled to a 14-14 halftime tie.

Basilevac finished with 185 yards on 19 carries and also threw three touchdown passes.

"The big guys up front made it easy for me tonight," Basilevac said. "Those holes were awesome. They make us all look good."

Basilevac ran around and through Pius X tacklers and eventually wore down the Bolts' defense.

"That quarterback run was pretty tough to handle," Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. "He's very good, very athletic, and when he gets running downhill, he's hard to bring down. We played a great first half, but we just couldn't get stops and we had trouble getting anything going offensively in the second half."

While the running of Pius X running back Matt Bohy and Basilevac dominated the first half, the teams split four touchdown passes to go into intermission tied at 14.

Pius X (5-5) scored on its opening possession when Kolbe Volkmer hit Thomas Neal for a 23-yard TD pass after the 220-pound senior Bohy rushed for 42 of the 77 yards in the drive. Bohy had 88 yards on 16 carries in the opening half and finished with 99 for the game.

The Wolves scored the next two touchdowns on a pair of Basilevac to Christian Young passes — a 44-yarder midway through the first period and a 2-yarder with 7:38 showing in the second quarter. Basilevac, who had 100 yards rushing on nine attempts at halftime, broke off runs of 24 and 30 yards in the 81-yard second-period march.

Pius X answered on the next possession with a 17-yard strike over the middle from Volkmer to Cole Skroupa for a 14-14 tie with 1:08 remaining in the half. An Elkhorn North 37-yard field goal attempt as time ran out missed the mark.

It was all Elkhorn North in the second half as Pius X never crossed midfield in the final 24 minutes.

"At halftime, we felt good with where we were at offensively," Stanley said. "We just felt like we needed to tighten some things up defensively and the kids really answered the bell in the second half."