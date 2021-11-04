Eight-man, six-man football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal round

A number of upsets last week set up an exciting quarterfinal round in the state’s eight-man and six-man classes. With four matchups to follow around the state in each class, here’s the key information to know:
Class D-1
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds.)
No. 10 Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at No. 1 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.
The only team to come close to beating top-ranked Burwell all season, Anselmo-Merna lost a hard-fought 34-28 game one month ago. A similar one-score game seems likely.
Prediction: Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 36.
No. 3 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 5 p.m.
The undefeated Jaguars haven’t shown any weaknesses all season long, but Quade Myers and Dundy County-Stratton bring a whole new challenge they haven’t seen yet.
Prediction: Dundy County-Stratton 46, Howells-Dodge 42.
Hitchcock County (9-1) at Perkins County (8-2), 7 p.m.
Hitchcock County played a tougher regular-season schedule, but Perkins County is coming off a pair of impressive wins over Bertrand and Arapahoe. Both teams are playing their best football in the playoffs.
Prediction: Perkins County 36, Hitchcock County 30.
No. 2 Lourdes CC (10-0) at No. 4 Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.
Nebraska football walk-on recruit Blake Miller leads Lourdes CC’s exciting passing attack, while all-state running back Carter Seim is part of Cross County’s physical approach.
Prediction: Lourdes CC 56, Cross County 49.
Class D-2
No. 10 Osceola (9-1) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m.
Reece Zutavern and Dane Pokorny lead a Sandhills/Thedford rushing attack that seems to score touchdowns at will. Osceola has gained strength and experience over a nine-game winning streak.
Prediction: Sandhills/Thedford 60, Osceola 34.
Elgin/PJ (7-3) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (8-2), 4 p.m.
Elgin/PJ had to work for its quarterfinal appearance with wins over St. Mary’s and Bloomfield, while Johnson-Brock has been mostly comfortable so far.
Prediction: Johnson-Brock 36, Elgin/PJ 27.
BDS (7-3) at Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m.
Both teams entered the playoffs as double-digit seeds but have proved themselves as potential state champions. As the defending champion, BDS knows how to win tough road games in the playoffs.
Prediction: BDS 40, Ansley-Litchfield 34.
No. 2 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 3 Humphrey SF (10-0), 6 p.m.
After overcoming No. 4 Falls City SH 62-56 in the toughest second-round draw in the entire bracket, Kenesaw faces an equally challenging opponent. Humphrey SF has one of the best defenses in its class.
Prediction: Kenesaw 44, Humphrey SF 42.
Six-man
No. 7 Parkview Christian (7-2) at No. 3 Potter-Dix (9-0), 2 p.m.
Parkview Christian has held its own against several of the best six-man teams in the state, but doing the same against Potter-Dix may be too much of a challenge. The undefeated Coyotes’ average margin of victory is 47.4 points.
Prediction: Potter-Dix 60, Parkview Christian 31.
No. 9 Spalding Academy (8-1) at No. 5 McCool Junction (8-1), 6 p.m.
Both sides shook off early losses this season to play their best heading into the playoffs. Defending champion McCool Junction will be difficult to beat at home.
Prediction: McCool Junction 48, Spalding Academy 38.
No. 10 Wallace (8-1) at Pawnee City (6-3), 6 p.m.
Pawnee City took down former unbeaten Red Cloud in the opening round of the playoffs, setting up a home game against a stellar Wallace team that has won eight in a row.
Prediction: Wallace 43, Pawnee City 40.
No. 6 Arthur County (7-2) at No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (9-0), 2 p.m.
With two of the best offenses in their class, scoring is sure to be high in this matchup. Cody-Kilgore won their Week 2 meeting 77-33, but things should be closer this time around.
Prediction: Cody-Kilgore 62, Arthur County 48.
The scores, the sights and the stories from an exciting Friday night of high school football playoffs
The high school football playoffs heated up tenfold this week, as the 11-man classes joined the fold. Here's all of coverage, in one place.
Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action
Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom join Clark Grell to put all of the action into proper perspective.
After giving up 34 points to Northwest in the earlier meeting, the Waverly defense showed it was up for the challenge this time around.
All-state running back Carter Seim scored a career-high seven touchdowns to lead Cross County past Weeping Water on Friday in Weeping Water.
Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna
"At the high school level, I don’t know that I’ve ever coached in a game with two quarterbacks slinging it like those two were."
Clinging to a 21-19 lead late in regulation, Class B No. 8 Seward held off Omaha Roncalli's two-point conversion to earn a hard-fought win.
These teams met in last season's playoffs, but the Bluejays didn't want to hear anything about a "revenge game" this time around.
No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran captures first-round win, but injuries to Bartels, L'Heureux bring uncertainty
After the Warriors' fifth playoff victory in school history, Coach Greg Nelson wasn't sure what the next week had in store for either player.
Twelve months ago, there were no playoff games for the Bulldogs, and it had nothing to do with a lack of wins.
Lincoln Lutheran defeated Gordon-Rushville 31-15 in a Class C-2 playoff game Friday at Seacrest Field. Journal Star photos by Eakin Howard
Omaha Burke defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 on Friday in Omaha. Omaha World-Herald photos by Chris Machian
No. 10 Lincoln East played No. 6 Gretna in a Class A first-round game Friday in Gretna. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7