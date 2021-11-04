Eight-man, six-man football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal round

Both teams entered the playoffs as double-digit seeds but have proved themselves as potential state champions. As the defending champion, BDS knows how to win tough road games in the playoffs.

Prediction: BDS 40, Ansley-Litchfield 34.

No. 2 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 3 Humphrey SF (10-0), 6 p.m.

After overcoming No. 4 Falls City SH 62-56 in the toughest second-round draw in the entire bracket, Kenesaw faces an equally challenging opponent. Humphrey SF has one of the best defenses in its class.

Prediction: Kenesaw 44, Humphrey SF 42.

Six-man

No. 7 Parkview Christian (7-2) at No. 3 Potter-Dix (9-0), 2 p.m.

Parkview Christian has held its own against several of the best six-man teams in the state, but doing the same against Potter-Dix may be too much of a challenge. The undefeated Coyotes’ average margin of victory is 47.4 points.

Prediction: Potter-Dix 60, Parkview Christian 31.

No. 9 Spalding Academy (8-1) at No. 5 McCool Junction (8-1), 6 p.m.