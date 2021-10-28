Eight-man, six-man football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s action

The six-man football playoffs begin on Friday, along with the second round of playoff action in Classes D-1 and D-2. With eight matchups to follow around the state in each class, here’s the key information to know:
Game of the week: Class D-2 No. 4 Falls City SH (8-1) at No. 2 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.
Two of the preseason title favorites in Class D-2 meet for a stellar top-five clash that will see one team go home much earlier than it anticipated. A perennial contender in Class D-2, Falls City SH has won eight in a row behind quarterback Jakob Jordan following a Week 1 loss to Lourdes CC. With a tremendous senior class that includes Tyson Denkert (32 rushing touchdowns) and Trey Kennedy (18 rushing touchdowns), this is the year for Kenesaw to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Other matchups
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
Class D-1
Humphrey/LHF (6-3) at No. 1 Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Stanton (8-1) at No. 10 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.
Laurel-C-C (7-2) at No. 3 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.
Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 5 Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-1), 6 p.m.
Perkins County (7-2) at No. 9 Arapahoe (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) at Hitchcock County (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Cross County (8-1) at No. 8 Weeping Water (9-0), 7 p.m.
Sutherland (6-3) at No. 2 Lourdes CC (9-0), 4:30 p.m.
Class D-2
Mead (5-4) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (9-0), 3 p.m.
Leyton (7-2) at No. 10 Osceola (8-1), 3 p.m.
No. 7 Johnson-Brock (7-2) at No. 6 Riverside (8-1), 5 p.m.
Elgin/PJ (6-3) at No. 8 Bloomfield (8-1), 7 p.m.
BDS (6-3) at No. 5 Pender (9-0), 5:30 p.m.
Ansley-Litchfield (7-2) at No. 9 Mullen (8-1), 7 p.m.
Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 3 Humphrey SF (9-0), 6 p.m.
Six-man
Sioux County (4-4) at No. 3 Potter-Dix (8-0), 6 p.m.
Silver Lake (5-3) at No. 7 Parkview Christian (6-2), 3 p.m.
No. 5 McCool Junction (7-1) at No. 8 Franklin (7-1), 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 2 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.
Pawnee City (5-3) at No. 4 Red Cloud (8-0), 7 p.m.
Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 10 Wallace (7-1), 6 p.m.
SEM (5-3) at No. 6 Arthur County (6-2), 2 p.m.
Stuart (5-3) at No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (8-0), 2 p.m.
Players to watch
Quade Myers, Dundy Co.-Stratton: A four-year starter for the Tigers, Myers is having his best rushing season yet. With 1,274 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground to go with seven more passing scores, Myers is always a threat on offense.
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: Kuester’s scoring output has been downright astonishing for Neligh-Oakdale this season. He’s totaled 30 passing touchdowns and 18 rushing touchdowns alongside over 3,200 yards of offense.
Bryce Hanna, Arthur County: There’s no doubt Hanna can throw the ball in a way other six-man quarterbacks could only dream of. Hanna has 1,958 yards and 39 touchdowns through the air this season, and he’s also intercepted six passes on defense.
Cactus Millar, Cody-Kilgore: The engine behind the Cowboys’ undefeated record, Millar showed just how dominant a player he is by scoring five rushing touchdowns on just six carries in blowout wins over Sioux County and Minatare.
