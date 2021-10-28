Eight-man, six-man football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s action

The six-man football playoffs begin on Friday, along with the second round of playoff action in Classes D-1 and D-2. With eight matchups to follow around the state in each class, here’s the key information to know:

Game of the week: Class D-2 No. 4 Falls City SH (8-1) at No. 2 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.

Two of the preseason title favorites in Class D-2 meet for a stellar top-five clash that will see one team go home much earlier than it anticipated. A perennial contender in Class D-2, Falls City SH has won eight in a row behind quarterback Jakob Jordan following a Week 1 loss to Lourdes CC. With a tremendous senior class that includes Tyson Denkert (32 rushing touchdowns) and Trey Kennedy (18 rushing touchdowns), this is the year for Kenesaw to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Other matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)

Class D-1

Humphrey/LHF (6-3) at No. 1 Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Stanton (8-1) at No. 10 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.

Laurel-C-C (7-2) at No. 3 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.