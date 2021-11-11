Eight-man, six-man football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s semifinal round

Upsets across the state have led to wide-open semifinal matchups in the state’s eight-man and six-man classes. Here’s the key information to know for Friday's games:
Class D-1
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
No. 1 Burwell (11-0) at No. 3 Howells-Dodge (11-0), 7 p.m.
The undefeated records reflect how impressive both teams have been all season, and it’s almost a shame they aren't meeting in the state title game. Burwell is seeking a fourth straight trip to the D-1 final, while nine-time state champion Howells hasn’t played for a state title since consolidating with Dodge in 2012.
Prediction: Burwell 50, Howells-Dodge 46.
No. 4 Cross County (10-1) at Hitchcock County (10-1), 5 p.m.
The most unexpected semifinalist in Class D-1, Hitchcock County has a dominant rushing attack that scores five or more touchdowns on average. Cross County has similar strengths behind all-state running back Carter Seim.
Prediction: Cross County 52, Hitchcock County 36.
Class D-2
No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) at Elgin/PJ (8-3), 6 p.m.
Elgin/PJ went from scoring 70 points against Bloomfield to 22 against Johnson-Brock in its playoff wins, so the Wolfpack has shown the versatility needed to win in the postseason. Last season’s runner-up, Sandhills/Thedford has won every game this season by 28 points or more.
Prediction: Sandhills/Thedford 60, Elgin/PJ 42.
BDS (8-3) at No. 2 Kenesaw (11-0), 6 p.m.
As the No. 14 seed, BDS faced an uphill climb in the playoffs but has responded well with a pair of one-score wins to reach the semifinals. Kenesaw has defeated two other title contenders, Falls City SH and Humphrey SF, and now it must get past the defending champion. Kenesaw also beat BDS 52-14 on Oct. 1.
Prediction: Kenesaw 56, BDS 40.
Six-man
No. 3 Potter-Dix (10-0) at No. 9 Spalding Academy (9-1), 2 p.m.
Spalding Academy’s impressive playoff run includes wins over undefeated Sterling and defending champion McCool Junction, so a semifinal game at home is a fair reward. Potter-Dix’s talented offense scores 60 to 70 points with ease.
Prediction: Potter-Dix 54, Spalding Academy 44.
No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (10-0) at No. 10 Wallace (9-1), 6 p.m.
Cody-Kilgore has looked the part of a state champion all season long, and a pair of high-scoring playoff wins continue to show it. Wallace has impressed during a nine-game winning streak following a Week 1 loss to Potter-Dix, and both schools are looking for their first state title game.
Players to watch
Caleb Busch, Burwell: The Longhorns’ senior running back has been a member of all three runner-up teams, so he has the experience and leadership needed at this point in the season.
Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/PJ: The junior running back has been an absolute workhorse for Elgin/PJ this season, with 1,895 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns to his name this season.
Gage Davis, Cody-Kilgore: The 6-foot-2 senior makes plays all over the field, with several passing and rushing touchdowns on offense and a team-high 102 tackles on defense.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7