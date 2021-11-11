Eight-man, six-man football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s semifinal round

Cody-Kilgore has looked the part of a state champion all season long, and a pair of high-scoring playoff wins continue to show it. Wallace has impressed during a nine-game winning streak following a Week 1 loss to Potter-Dix, and both schools are looking for their first state title game.

Players to watch

Caleb Busch, Burwell: The Longhorns’ senior running back has been a member of all three runner-up teams, so he has the experience and leadership needed at this point in the season.

Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/PJ: The junior running back has been an absolute workhorse for Elgin/PJ this season, with 1,895 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns to his name this season.

Gage Davis, Cody-Kilgore: The 6-foot-2 senior makes plays all over the field, with several passing and rushing touchdowns on offense and a team-high 102 tackles on defense.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.