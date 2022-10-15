Eight-man playoff brackets set; first-round games set for Oct. 20

The football postseason is here.

Playoff brackets for Classes D-1 and D-2 were announced Saturday morning by the Nebraska School Activities Assocation, with first-round games set for Thursday, Oct. 20. Game times will be set by the host schools in the coming days.

There are 32 teams in each bracket. For first round games, the brackets are divided into two 16-team brackets by geography, with the easternmost schools facing each other on one side and the westernmost on the other.

After Thursday's first-round games, the bracket will be re-seeded 1 through 16 statewide based on the NSAA's point system.

In Class D-1, No. 1-ranked North Platte St. Patrick's is the top seed in the west bracket and will face No. 16 seed Elkhorn Valley. No. 2 Cross County is the No. 3 seed in the east bracket and will face Weeping Water.

In D-2, No. 1 Howells-Dodge is the No. 1 seed in the east bracket and will play Creighton. No. 2 Hitchcock County is the top seed in the west and will take on Maywood-Hayes Center.

Here are next week's matchups.

Class D-1 East: No. 16 Mead (4-4) at No. 1 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; No. 15 Pender (4-4) at No. 2 Stanton (8-0); No. 14 Weeping Water (4-4) at No. 3 Cross County (8-0); No. 13 Shelby-Rising City (5-3) at No. 4 Thayer Central (7-1); No. 12 Wisner-Pilger (5-3) at No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh (7-1); No. 11 Plainview (5-3) at No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1); No. 10 Freeman (5-3) at No. 7 Crofton (5-3); No. 9 EMF (5-3) at No. 8 Heartland (6-2).

Class D-1 West: No. 16 Elkhorn Valley (3-5) at No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's (8-0); No. 15 Maxwell (4-4) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1); No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1); No. 13 Sandy Creek (5-3) at No. 4 Sandhills Valley (7-1); No. 12 Arapahoe (4-4) at No. 5 Hi-Line (7-1); No. 11 Alma (5-3) at No. 6 Nebraska Christian (6-2); No. 10 Ravenna (6-2) at No. 7 Perkins County (5-3); No. 9 Bridgeport at No. 8 Summerland (5-3).

Class D-2 East: No. 16 Creighton (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0); No. 15 Winside (4-4) at No. 2 Wynot (7-1); No. 14 Nebraska Lutheran (5-3) at No. 3 BDS (8-0); No. 13 HLHF (5-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (7-1); No. 12 Wausa (5-3) at No. 5 Johnson-Brock (7-1); No. 11 Fullerton (4-4) at No. 6 Osceola (7-1); No. 10 Lourdes Central Catholic (4-4) at No. 7 Lawrence-Nelson (7-1); No. 9 Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) at No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis (5-3).

Class D-2 West: No. 16 Maywood-Hayes Center (4-4) at No. 1 Hitchcock Co. (8-0); No. 15 Hyannis at No. 2 Sandhills-Thedfor (7-1); No. 14 Loomis (3-5) at No. 3 Ainsworth (8-0); No. 13 Axtell (4-4) at No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1); No. 12 Mullen (4-4) at No. 5 Elm Creek (7-1); No. 11 St. Mary's (6-2) at No. 6 Central Valley (7-1); No. 10 EPPJ (6-2) at No. 7 Twin Loup (6-2); No. 9 South Loup at No. 8 Kenesaw (7-1).