Eight-man and six-man football playoffs: The games to watch and players to know ahead of Friday's action

One of the most electric collections of small-school athletes in years highlights the Classes D-1, D-2 and D-6 brackets, with the potential for high-level matchups all the way through in all three classes. Here's a look at Friday's action:

Game of the week

Class D-1: No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 3 BDS (9-0)

The teams didn't meet in the regular season, despite playing their home games about 40 minutes apart. It will be a stiff opening test for both tradition-rich programs — Lawrence-Nelson's only loss was a 52-44 Week 2 shootout at Falls City Sacred Heart, with that point total representing the Raiders' lowest offensive output of the season. The programs last met in the playoffs in 2008, when the Bruning-Davenport co-op didn't yet include Shickley, with Bruning-Davenport nabbing a 23-22 win.

Other matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All games Friday, all times CDT.)

Class D-1

Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick (9-0), 6 p.m.

Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5 p.m.

Heartland (7-2) at No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7 p.m.

Summerland (6-3) at No. 10 Riverside (8-1), 6 p.m.

Ravenna (7-2) at No. 2 Stanton (9-0), 7 p.m.

Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 8 Thayer Central (8-1), 7 p.m.

Crofton (6-3) at No. 3 Clarkson-Leigh (8-1), 7 p.m.

Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0), 6 p.m.

Class D-2

South Loup (5-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4 p.m.

Johnson-Brock (8-1) at No. 6 Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-1), 3:30 p.m.

Central Valley (8-1) at No. 7 Sandhills-Thedford (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 3 BDS (9-0), 7 p.m.

Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 9 Wynot (8-1), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Osceola (8-1) at No. 10 Bloomfield (8-1), 6 p.m.

Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 4 Ainsworth (9-0), 5 p.m.

Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (9-0), 4 p.m.

Class D-6

Wallace (4-4) at No. 3 S-E-M (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Sterling (6-2) at No. 10 Shelton (6-2), 6 p.m.

Southwest (5-3) at No. 4 Parkview Christian (7-1), 3:30 p.m.

Hampton (5-3) at No. 5 Red Cloud (7-1), 6 p.m.

Brady (4-4) at No. 1 Potter-Dix, 5 p.m.

Stuart (5-3) at No. 8 Pawnee City (6-2), 5:30 p.m.

Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 2 p.m.

Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 2 Arthur County (8-0), 2 p.m.

Players to watch

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: The senior quarterback is just 152 yards shy of breaking one of the most hallowed records in Nebraska high school football: Scott Frost's 11,095 yards of total offense at Wood River. Kuester passed former Prague standout Brandon Holtorf for the eight-man record last week, when he piled up 484 total yards against Cambridge. Kuester has thrown for 2,082 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 1,430 yards and 37 TDs.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: Here is one of the most absurd stat lines you will ever see: Nelson has thrown for 663 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for 761 yards and 14 touchdowns, and caught 28 passes for 525 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Power Five prospect gives the Bulldogs an almost unfair advantage at the eight-man level.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: In eight games (the Jaguars didn't play their regular-season finale because of Walthill's forfeit), Brester has rushed for 1,557 yards and 30 touchdowns. That includes last week's playoff opener against Creighton, when five of Brester's nine carries went for touchdowns. Like the rest of the team, Brester is going to be tough to stop in the postseason.

Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Since Zelasney's return from offseason shoulder surgery four games ago, Osceola has boasted one of the most explosive running duos in eight-man. Gustafson has 1,454 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry. In just four games, Zelasney has 835 yards and 16 touchdowns, and is averaging a whopping 18.6 yards per rush.

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: The Coyotes have been so dominant this season that Kasten has hardly had to break a sweat after halftime. Still, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior has rushed for 1,156 yards and 29 touchdowns on just 72 carries, thrown for 180 yards and a touchdown, caught seven passes for 83 yards and a score, and collected a team-best 71 tackles on defense.