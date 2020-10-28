East star WR Glenn returning for playoffs, despite torn labrum

Carter Glenn’s goal is to play college basketball, which is why the Lincoln East senior is waiting until after the high school hoops season in March to have surgery on his torn labrum in his left shoulder, the same side he shoots a basketball.

But Glenn isn’t waiting until basketball to compete again for the Spartans. He will be in the starting lineup at wide receiver when the Class A No. 8 Spartans (7-2) host North Platte (6-2) in a second-round playoff football game Friday at Seacrest Field at 4:30 p.m.

“I knew I was going to be back as soon as I rehabbed my shoulder enough to get some of the flexibility and strength back in it,” Glenn said. “I want to do as much as I can to help our football team win games.”

Glenn was doing as much as anyone in the state in that aspect the first few weeks of the season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Glenn, an all-city cornerback as a junior, emerged as the premier Class A big-play receiving threat early in the season.

Glenn had 12 receptions for 511 yards for an astounding 42.6 yards per catch average and six touchdowns when he suffered the shoulder injury making a tackle from his cornerback spot on the final play of the first quarter in Week 4 against Millard North.