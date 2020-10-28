East star WR Glenn returning for playoffs, despite torn labrum

Carter Glenn’s goal is to play college basketball, which is why the Lincoln East senior is waiting until after the high school hoops season in March to have surgery on his torn labrum in his left shoulder, the same side he shoots a basketball.
But Glenn isn’t waiting until basketball to compete again for the Spartans. He will be in the starting lineup at wide receiver when the Class A No. 8 Spartans (7-2) host North Platte (6-2) in a second-round playoff football game Friday at Seacrest Field at 4:30 p.m.
“I knew I was going to be back as soon as I rehabbed my shoulder enough to get some of the flexibility and strength back in it,” Glenn said. “I want to do as much as I can to help our football team win games.”
Glenn was doing as much as anyone in the state in that aspect the first few weeks of the season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Glenn, an all-city cornerback as a junior, emerged as the premier Class A big-play receiving threat early in the season.
Glenn had 12 receptions for 511 yards for an astounding 42.6 yards per catch average and six touchdowns when he suffered the shoulder injury making a tackle from his cornerback spot on the final play of the first quarter in Week 4 against Millard North.
In the opening period alone against the Mustangs, he had three catches for 114 yards before he was injured. East had a 28-7 lead when Glenn exited, and Millard North roared back to claim a 46-41 victory.
“I knew it was bad when I couldn’t feel (East trainer) Mac (McCuistion) working on my shoulder at all,” said Glenn, who recently took a basketball visit to Nebraska Wesleyan. “It didn’t hurt when I came off the field, but I started feeling it big time when my adrenaline started wearing off.”
Glenn sat out the loss to No. 5 Lincoln Southeast as well as wins over Millard West and North Platte. Glenn was in for just a few plays in East’s victory against Lincoln Northeast to end the regular season two weeks ago, and he used the bye week to prepare for more intense, extended action for the playoffs.
Glenn was an honorable mention all-state point guard and second-team all-city choice a year ago for the Spartans, averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game.
East coach John Gingery says it’s that point guard leadership mentality that Glenn will bring back to the Spartans’ lethal passing game, propelled by junior quarterback Noah Walters’ 2,142 yards through the air and 23 touchdown passes this season.
“Carter brings a calming effect for our guys when he’s on the field and he does a great job reading defenses,” Gingery said of Glenn, who will not be playing defensively Friday. “He’s just a great athlete who makes plays.
“Carter coming back like he is speaks volumes about him,” Gingery said. “He’s the ultimate team player, and he knows his teammates want him back. I know I’d want Carter Glenn in my foxhole.”
While Glenn missed East’s 21-7 win over North Platte on Oct. 9, the Bulldogs were without senior standout fullback/linebacker Cody Wright for that contest. Wright rushed for 158 yards and registered six tackles in last week’s first-round win over Lincoln High.
“We didn’t play very well the first time (against North Platte), and we know we’ll have to play better since they’ll have Wright this time,” Gingery said. “It’s going to be great having Carter out there. He makes a huge difference.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
