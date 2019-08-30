Austin Schneider went from shaky to steady and that was just what Lincoln East needed.
Schneider, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior quarterback, said he was a bit uncertain at the start of the season opener, but he came on strong to guide the Spartans to a 23-0 victory against Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Aldrich Field.
"The first game, definitely a little bit nervous, a little shaky," said Schneider, who rushed for 97 yards on 22 carries. "But every play, that was less and less and less, and eventually, you just start clicking and keep going.
"After I saw that interception from Carter Glenn, our corner, I just knew something good was about to happen."
Glenn picked off a Pius X pass at the 32-yard line two plays after East's opening drive sputtered. Four plays later, Jack Larson went 10 yards for a touchdown on a sweep around left end.
"It's a lot of timing to read the plays, so if it's not there, it's not there. A lot of time tonight, it was there," Schneider said. "This is a big start, a big push for us. We're feeling good. It's a big win against Pius. We took control of A Street, and it feels good. It's a great way to start the season."
The two schools are 10 blocks apart on A Street.
The Spartans got another great opportunity when Nicholas White recovered a Pius X fumble on the first play of the second quarter, but the Spartans gave the ball back on the way into the end zone when Tayden Gentrup recovered a fumble before East could score.
It turned out just fine for the Spartans, though. Jett Janssen, with an assist from Jacob Rien, put the Spartans up 9-0 with a safety on the next play, then East marched 49 yards in eight plays to take a 16-0 lead on a 2-yard keeper by Schneider midway through the second quarter.
"We talked about establishing the game early and taking control and put pressure on them," said East coach John Gingery. "Getting the safety was big. They got the turnover, but the two points was better than none, and when we scored again, that hurt them."
Another Pius X turnover led to the Spartans' final points. Cole Weller picked off a Bolt pass and returned it 21 yards to set up Larson's second score, this one a 1-yard burst around right end.
"We can't give them an inch, because if you give them a big play, they're right back in it," Gingery said. "We have some kids who can motor if they get to the edge or find a seam."
The Spartans rushed for 242 yards and held Pius X to just 56 yards on the ground.
"It was tough to get things going. East was well-prepared and has a lot of size up front," said Pius X coach Ryan Kearney. "Those mistakes are always going to hurt you. We know now how practice has to be next week."