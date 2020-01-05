You are the owner of this article.
East's Jett Janssen commits to Wayne State football program
FOOTBALL

East's Jett Janssen commits to Wayne State football program

Lincoln East vs. Pius X, 8.30

Lincoln East's Jett Janssen (top) tackles Lincoln Pius X's Blake Vodicka in the end zone for a safety during a game Aug. 30 at Aldrich Field. Janssen leads the Spartan defensive line with 43 tackles this season.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Beginning next fall, there will be two Janssens on campus at Wayne State.

Lincoln East senior defensive end/tackle Jett Janssen announced Sunday on Twitter that he was committing to the Wildcats’ football program and will sign a national letter of intent in February.

His older brother, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Jordan Janssen, has already made an impact on the Wayne State men’s basketball team in his time there. Jordan, a former Spartan all-stater, is averaging 17.9 points and 10.2 rebounds this season for the Wildcats, while also leading the team in assists (3.2 per game) and blocked shots (25 total).

The 6-5, 250-pound Jett Janssen is hoping to have the same kind of impact in football. He earned second-team Super-State and all-city honors this past season after registering 63 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception and a blocked punt in helping East reach the Class A state playoffs.

Jett Janssen is a three-sport athlete for the Spartans. He’s averaging 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds on the basketball team this winter and plays baseball in the spring.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

