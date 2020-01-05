East's Jett Janssen commits to Wayne State football program

Beginning next fall, there will be two Janssens on campus at Wayne State.
Lincoln East senior defensive end/tackle Jett Janssen announced Sunday on Twitter that he was committing to the Wildcats’ football program and will sign a national letter of intent in February.
You have free articles remaining.
His older brother, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Jordan Janssen, has already made an impact on the Wayne State men’s basketball team in his time there. Jordan, a former Spartan all-stater, is averaging 17.9 points and 10.2 rebounds this season for the Wildcats, while also leading the team in assists (3.2 per game) and blocked shots (25 total).
The 6-5, 250-pound Jett Janssen is hoping to have the same kind of impact in football. He earned second-team Super-State and all-city honors this past season after registering 63 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception and a blocked punt in helping East reach the Class A state playoffs.
Jett Janssen is a three-sport athlete for the Spartans. He’s averaging 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds on the basketball team this winter and plays baseball in the spring.