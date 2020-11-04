East QB Walters ready to go against Westside's standout secondary led by two Power Five college commits

It’s easy to make the No. 8 Lincoln East quarterfinal playoff football game at No. 2 Omaha Westside (7 p.m. Friday) a matchup of the top two quarterbacks in Class A — Westside’s Cole Payton and the Spartans’ Noah Walters.

But for Walters, his concern isn’t about Payton, a second-team Super-Stater a year ago who is committed to North Dakota State. Instead, it’s a Warrior secondary that includes two Power Five college recruits — first-team Super-State cornerback Avante Dickerson (Minnesota) and Koby Bretz (Nebraska).

They will certainly test a Spartan (7-2) passing game sparked by Walters, a junior who has passed for 2,281 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

“I’m more excited to play against that defense because I know they have a lot of talent, and I think I’ll find out a lot about myself and our offense going against those guys,” Walters said. “I think I can compete with them. As long as I do my part and the ball gets there on time in the right spot, I think we’ll be good.”

Walters broke the school single-game passing record three of the first four weeks of the season with performances of 319, 409 and 450 yards. The last three games, however, Walters has thrown for 109, 107 and 139 yards as the East running game has started to pick up the pace.