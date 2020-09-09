East QB Walters on course to surpass his Spartan mentors

Noah Walters moved into the starting lineup in the final three games last season as a sophomore. While the Spartans lost all three games, he threw for 521 yards in those contests and almost engineered an upset over Grand Island in the final regular-season game, falling 28-21 after the Islanders scored in the final minute.

The other two losses came to eventual state champion Bellevue West in the first round of the playoffs and Millard West, which finished No. 2 in the final rankings.

Walters has picked up this season where he left off. He’s distributed the ball to 10 different receivers in a short passing game that eventually brings defenders up in tighter coverage, which then opens up the deep ball.

Carter Glenn, a 5-11 standout point guard in basketball, has been extending the field. He’s hauled in five catches for 259 yards with four of those going for touchdowns. Glenn scored on receptions of 75 and 44 yards in the win over Papillion-La Vista South last Thursday.

Cooper Erikson, a 6-4 junior, showed his value near the goal line against the Titans with a pair of second half TD receptions. He has eight catches for 135 yards.

Glenn was a quarterback before he came to East, “but as soon as I saw Noah, I knew I’d be moving to wide receiver,” he said.

“We have so many people with good hands, so teams are always worried about the slants and outs,” added Glenn, who is also a major contributor as a cornerback defensively. “Then we can start hitting the roll up flags and deep balls. It’s a whole system that Noah has down pretty well.”

