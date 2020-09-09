East QB Walters on course to surpass his Spartan mentors

Noah Walters has gotten to know the past two Super-State quarterbacks to come from Lincoln East’s program fairly well.
Jim Ebke, a former Husker who was a Super-State captain in 2006 for the Spartans, was Walters’ coach on East’s reserve team two years ago. Walters’ older brother, Carson, now a junior wide receiver at Nevada, quarterbacked the Spartans to the Class A semifinals of the 2016 playoffs.
Two games into his junior year at East, Noah Walters appears to be on the verge of surpassing both of his mentors.
Walters broke the team single-game passing record for yards each of the past two weeks. He opened by throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 win at Lincoln Pius X. Walters took that a step further last Thursday against Papillion-La Vista South, completing 22 of 46 passes for 409 yards and five TDs in a 37-32 victory.
“Coach Ebke was my first high school coach, and he worked with me as much as possible as soon as I got here,” said Noah Walters, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander, a little different from his left-handed older brother who was known more for his running.
“He told me we’re not expecting you to make every single play, but we’re expecting you to learn this stuff and know what your reads are for the future,” Noah Walters added.
The COVID-19 pandemic produced more time between the brothers as Carson came home during the spring shutdowns, then Noah went to Reno to stay with his brother for a month early in the summer when the Lincoln Public Schools weight rooms were still closed, getting a chance to work out with his brother and the other college players still there.
“I threw to him (Carson) every day, which is the complete opposite of when we were younger, he was the quarterback and I was the receiver,” Noah Walters said. “I always watched him games and dreamed about being out there myself.”
With Nevada’s fall season canceled and Carson redshirting in 2019 following his transfer from Nebraska-Kearney, the older brother is a bit jealous of Noah being able to play this fall.
“Oh yeah, he’s always checking up on me and watching the games (livestreamed),” Noah said.
East coach John Gingery said Carson and Noah are different, not only in playing style but also in personality. But they share a common trait — leadership skills that translate into victories on the football field.
“Noah is a little more lighthearted, more of a free spirit than Carson,” said Gingery, whose 2-0, Class A No. 10 Spartans face Norfolk at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Seacrest Field. “It’s a good thing. He keeps everybody loose and he just rolls with the punches.”
Noah Walters moved into the starting lineup in the final three games last season as a sophomore. While the Spartans lost all three games, he threw for 521 yards in those contests and almost engineered an upset over Grand Island in the final regular-season game, falling 28-21 after the Islanders scored in the final minute.
The other two losses came to eventual state champion Bellevue West in the first round of the playoffs and Millard West, which finished No. 2 in the final rankings.
Walters has picked up this season where he left off. He’s distributed the ball to 10 different receivers in a short passing game that eventually brings defenders up in tighter coverage, which then opens up the deep ball.
Carter Glenn, a 5-11 standout point guard in basketball, has been extending the field. He’s hauled in five catches for 259 yards with four of those going for touchdowns. Glenn scored on receptions of 75 and 44 yards in the win over Papillion-La Vista South last Thursday.
Cooper Erikson, a 6-4 junior, showed his value near the goal line against the Titans with a pair of second half TD receptions. He has eight catches for 135 yards.
Glenn was a quarterback before he came to East, “but as soon as I saw Noah, I knew I’d be moving to wide receiver,” he said.
“We have so many people with good hands, so teams are always worried about the slants and outs,” added Glenn, who is also a major contributor as a cornerback defensively. “Then we can start hitting the roll up flags and deep balls. It’s a whole system that Noah has down pretty well.”
