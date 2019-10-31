Lincoln East was in the midst of a three-game winning streak heading into a Week 8 clash with No. 2 Millard West, but Spartan football coach John Gingery felt like a personnel shift was necessary to spark the passing game and get the offense operating on all cylinders.
He wanted to move the starting quarterback, junior Austin Schneider, to wide receiver in order to fully utilize his athleticism, simultaneously inserting sophomore backup Noah Walters into the lineup.
“Austin’s a good athlete and good leader, but Noah’s a little better passer,” Gingery said, explaining the move. “The day after we made the decision, Austin showed up to practice with new receiver gloves. It was an easy move for him, and he’s turned out to be a heck of a receiver.”
Once Walters settled in after a shaky first half against Millard West, the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has added another dimension to the East attack. After Millard West sprinted to a 30-0 lead over the Spartans early in the second quarter, East played the Wildcats even and the aerial attack had a lot to do with it.
Walters hit on 17 of 33 passes for 201 yards and both East’s touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 43-14 victory.
That momentum continued into last Friday’s game against No. 6 Grand Island. He was 17-for-27 for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the last one a 33-yarder to Carter Glenn that gave East a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.
GI avoided the upset with an 80-yard scoring drive late to claim the 28-21 victory, dropping East to 5-4 going into Friday night’s 7 p.m. Class A first round playoff game at No. 1 Bellevue West.
“That first half against Millard West was a little nerve-racking, going against a really good team and trying to adjust to the speed of the game,” Walters said. “When I hit a couple passes and started getting some rhythm, it was a lot of fun.”
The 6-1, 175-pound Schneider saw significant time at quarterback as a sophomore after injuries to the top two senior signal-callers forced him into action. He rushed for 313 yards and passed for another 175 this season before switching positions.
He’s caught nine passes for 52 yards the past two games and has seen his role enhanced with leading receiver, senior Luke Spethman (seven catches, 148 yards, four TDs), sidelined for the rest of the season with a broken hand suffered in the Millard West contest.
Since he’s not the starting quarterback, Schneider is seeing more time at safety, another position he’s had a positive impact on.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Schneider said about the position change. “I enjoy running routes and catching the ball, and I know Noah can get the ball to me. Being a quarterback, I knew all the routes anyway, so it’s been an easy transition. Playing safety, I can be more physical, and that’s something I like, too.”
Ironically, Walters’ older brother is currently going through the same transition from quarterback to wide receiver as Schneider. Carson Walters was a Super-State quarterback for the Spartans in 2016, and spent two years playing that position at Nebraska-Kearney.
Carson Walters transferred to Nevada this season, traded in No. 13 for No. 89, and is now a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the Wolf Pack.