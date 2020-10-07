East LB Adams looking forward to challenge of stopping North Platte's potent ground game

Like any linebacker, Lincoln East senior Quinton Adams loves playing against teams that run the football.
The returning second-team Super-Stater, however, hates how the Class A No. 8 Spartans have fared so far against some of the best ground games in the state the past three weeks.
East gave up 525 yards rushing to Millard North, a game the Spartans lost 46-41 when the Mustangs scored a controversial touchdown on the final play of the game — a sneak by Jimmy Quaintance. That capped off a 260-yard, five-touchdown performance from the quarterback.
Two weeks ago when East fell to No. 5 Lincoln Southeast 24-14, running back Max Buettenback finished with 175 yards and the game-clinching touchdown in the final minute.
In last Friday’s fourth-quarter road comeback in a 26-25 win, East overcame 294 yards rushing by Millard West running back Nathan Pederson.
For the fourth straight week, East will be facing a powerful ground attack, this time from North Platte (4-1), which leads Class A in rushing, averaging 333 yards per game. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Friday at Seacrest Field.
Adams sees it as another chance for a young, inexperienced, but talented Spartan defensive line to get better and take one more step toward being a dependable unit when the playoffs begin in two weeks.
“These running teams give us an opportunity to play downhill as linebackers, and that’s definitely the way I want to play,” said Adams, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who leads the team in tackles with 66.
“North Platte has a very good running offense with big guys on the line who come at you extremely fast,” Adams added. “It’s a huge opportunity for us this week.”
Adams said the Spartan front seven has made strides since the Millard North game in Week 4.
“We really struggled against Millard North, but we’ve played better the last two weeks and have figured a couple things out here and there,” Adams said. “I know I’ve found a couple keys that have helped me play a little better the past couple weeks. I kind of like where we’re at right now.”
Graduation hit the East defensive front hard last spring, a group that included another second-team Super-Stater in Jett Janssen, who is now at Wayne State.
“But our guys on the D-line are really stepping up now,” said Adams, who is leaning toward a Division II college scholarship offer from Augustana but has also been in contact with Nebraska about a preferred walk-on.
“They’ve had to learn every game and just grow, but they keep getting better and better every week, so I’m happy with their progress.”
East coach John Gingery has been pleased with Adams’ progress since last season. Despite weight room and training facilities being shut down last spring because of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Adams still was able to add 20 pounds of muscle to his frame and bring his 40-yard dash time down to about 4.7 seconds.
“We’ve had some really good linebackers through the years here, and Quinton is right there with the best,” East coach John Gingery said. “Physically, he’s better than he was a year ago, and because of the young kids we have up front, he’s got a lot more responsibility.
“He’s done a great job making sure those guys line up right and get in the right gaps,” Gingery added. “When they go the wrong way, he has to cover more territory than he did in the past, but he’s been able to handle that.”
