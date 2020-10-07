East LB Adams looking forward to challenge of stopping North Platte's potent ground game

“These running teams give us an opportunity to play downhill as linebackers, and that’s definitely the way I want to play,” said Adams, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who leads the team in tackles with 66.

“North Platte has a very good running offense with big guys on the line who come at you extremely fast,” Adams added. “It’s a huge opportunity for us this week.”

Adams said the Spartan front seven has made strides since the Millard North game in Week 4.

“We really struggled against Millard North, but we’ve played better the last two weeks and have figured a couple things out here and there,” Adams said. “I know I’ve found a couple keys that have helped me play a little better the past couple weeks. I kind of like where we’re at right now.”

Graduation hit the East defensive front hard last spring, a group that included another second-team Super-Stater in Jett Janssen, who is now at Wayne State.

“But our guys on the D-line are really stepping up now,” said Adams, who is leaning toward a Division II college scholarship offer from Augustana but has also been in contact with Nebraska about a preferred walk-on.