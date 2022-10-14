East cuts back on mistakes to roll past North Star

John Gingery wants his team to play complementary football every week. The longtime Lincoln East coach got his wish Friday in a dominant 38-0 home win over Lincoln North Star.

“We talk about the same things every week — be efficient and eliminate mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Gingery said. “And if you do those things, they complement each other.”

The Spartans put together an impressive defensive performance. East had three sacks, five three-and-outs and seemingly constant pressure on North Star quarterback Beaudree Ball, particularly early on.

The Spartans also added a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception in the second half en route to their second shutout of the season.

“Coach always preaches efficiency throughout every practice on both sides of the ball,” East quarterback Jeter Worthley said. “I think that showed and overall we did our job throughout all four quarters and in all three phases.”

Worthley finished the night with four passing touchdowns, 289 passing yards and watched most of the second half from the sideline.

North Star started off on the right foot. The Gators started their first drive on the Spartan 48-yard line after a big kickoff return and later had fourth-and-1 on the 2.

The Spartans stuffed North Star running back Jordan Anderson at the line of scrimmage and on the ensuing play, Dash Bauman ran 98 yards to the house, giving the home side an early 7-0 lead.

“That was huge,” Gingery said. “That could’ve been a completely different game if they would’ve scored.

East then converted on a fourth-down chance of its own for its second score. Facing a 4th-and-11, Worthley hit Connor Shelton over the middle for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Shelton’s catch came with 2:31 left in the opening quarter and made it 14-0.

Worthley added another touchdown pass late in the second quarter, finding Kamdyn Roebke for a 34-yard touchdown pass. East went back to the locker room leading 21-0.

“We knew we were up a couple scores, but that doesn’t mean we can stop,” Bauman said. “This is a very important game for us and we knew we had to keep going in the second half.”

The offense didn’t miss a beat. Six plays into the second half, Worthley found Malachi Coleman down the far sideline for a 51-yard touchdown pass. Coleman made a beautiful catch on the play — his first of two on the night.

His second — a 35-yard catch midway through the third quarter — helped set up a 30-yard field goal from Colin Nehe. Then Worthley put a bow on his night with a 44-yard pass to Carter Tempelmeyer.

“It was just an incredible performance by everyone,” Worthley said. “I give a lot of credit to our receivers and our line gave me a lot of time in the pocket. And I’ve got to give a lot of props to our defense too.

“They made my job easy and if your defense keeps making stops all it does is give the offense confidence. It gave us a lot of energy the whole game.”

North Star (3-5) will return home next Thursday to close out the season against Columbus. Lincoln East (5-3) will wrap up its regular season next Friday.

“The momentum we’re playing with is huge right now,” Worthley said. “We’ve just got to stay efficient, stay disciplined and keep playing how we’ve been.”