East crushes Northeast to end regular season, awaits playoff fate

Lincoln East left nothing to chance Friday night, rolling to a 42-0 halftime lead and cruising to a 56-0 win over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field.
Closing out the regular season against the winless Rockets, East (6-2) needed to take care of business before putting its playoff seeding fate in the hands of the Class A playoff committee.
The Spartans did just that, scoring on five of their seven first-half possessions, and throwing in a 59-yard punt return for a score by DeKendrick McCray for good measure.
With the Class A seedings coming out this weekend, it was exactly what the Spartans wanted to see.
"We knew that they’re coming out with the standings tomorrow, and we’ll see what happens," East coach John Gingery said. "But we had to do everything we did tonight to put ourselves in a position to hopefully get a bye the first round."
East's starters were done after the first series of the third quarter, which ended with a 14-yard touchdown run from Grant Springer to make it 49-0. The Spartan starters held Northeast (0-8) to 84 total yards before getting the rest of the night off.
The Rockets finished with 87 yards of offense and 84 yards in penalties. There were just 10 total plays between the two teams run on Lincoln East's side of the 50-yard line.
"No stupid mistakes, just do our jobs tonight," said East senior receiver Austin Schneider, who scored a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns. "It's great, especially going into playoffs now, we're just as confident as ever, and we feel good."
Noah Walters threw for 119 yards and two touchdown for East (6-2). Hunter Epp ran for 56 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans' top unit rolled up 269 total yards in about 30 minutes of game time.
A top eight seed would get the Spartans a bye next week, and a chance to get a few injured players that much healthier and closer to returning for a second round game later this month
"Feel pretty good about it," Gingery said of his team's position heading into the postseason. "Need to get a few kids back that have been dinged up, and we were missing some kids tonight, so hopefully we'll get those guys back next week, and if we get a bye that will help a little bit and give us a chance to heal up a little bit more. So we'll see."
Seven Spartans scored touchdowns, nine carried the ball and six caught at least one pass. Brayan Van Meter and Cooper Erikson caught touchdown passes from Walters, who increased his season totals to 2,154 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
