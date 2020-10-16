East crushes Northeast to end regular season, awaits playoff fate

"No stupid mistakes, just do our jobs tonight," said East senior receiver Austin Schneider, who scored a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns. "It's great, especially going into playoffs now, we're just as confident as ever, and we feel good."

Noah Walters threw for 119 yards and two touchdown for East (6-2). Hunter Epp ran for 56 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans' top unit rolled up 269 total yards in about 30 minutes of game time.

A top eight seed would get the Spartans a bye next week, and a chance to get a few injured players that much healthier and closer to returning for a second round game later this month

"Feel pretty good about it," Gingery said of his team's position heading into the postseason. "Need to get a few kids back that have been dinged up, and we were missing some kids tonight, so hopefully we'll get those guys back next week, and if we get a bye that will help a little bit and give us a chance to heal up a little bit more. So we'll see."

Seven Spartans scored touchdowns, nine carried the ball and six caught at least one pass. Brayan Van Meter and Cooper Erikson caught touchdown passes from Walters, who increased his season totals to 2,154 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

