East cashes in early chances against North Platte, then holds on despite being outgained

Lincoln East, the leading passing team in Class A football, threw for just 106 yards, while North Platte, the top rushing team, picked up 264 on the ground.
But turnovers, penalties and taking advantage of opportunities ultimately were more important than statistics in eighth-ranked East’s 21-7 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Seacrest Field.
East (5-2) built a 21-point halftime cushion utilizing all three, then held off a determined North Platte (4-2) squad that outplayed the Spartans in the second half, holding a 263-77 edge in total offense and intercepting two passes in the final 24 minutes.
“I was happy how we took care of things in the first half, forced some turnovers and put points on the board,” said East coach John Gingery, whose junior quarterback, Noah Walters, came into Friday’s game with 1,926 yards passing this season.
“The second half, North Platte came out and played well, and we didn’t respond,” Gingery added. “We made mistakes on blocking assignments, had breakdowns defensively and just didn’t play very well. Fortunately we made some stops when we needed to.”
East converted North Platte turnovers and penalties into points in building its 21-0 halftime advantage.
The Spartans’ Luke Greisen scooped up a Bulldog fumble early in the first quarter and returned it to the North Platte 18. Three plays later, Billie Stephenson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to give East a 7-0 advantage with 7:40 left in the opening period.
On North Platte’s next series, quarterback Caleb Tonkinson was stopped short of a first down on a sneak on fourth-and-2 at midfield. A fourth-down, pass interference penalty on North Platte kept East’s drive alive in the red zone, ultimately resulting in an 8-yard TD pass from Walters to Cooper Erikson with 1:32 showing in the first quarter.
North Platte punter Jaylan Ruffin was forced to fall on a low snap at the Bulldog 34 midway through the second quarter, and East scored four plays on a 7-yard run by Hunter Epp.
The Bulldogs were without leading rusher and star linebacker Cody Wright because of injury, but the visitors seemed to adjust without him as the game went on. North Platte took its first possession of the second half and drove from its own 11 to the East 11 before the Spartans stiffened and forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs.
Another march in the fourth quarter got the Bulldogs as close as the Spartan 15. But on third-and-15 from the 20, East’s Noah Fisher hit quarterback Tonkinson as he was setting up to pass, Grant Springer picked up the fumble and returned it to the East 48.
North Platte got on the scoreboard later in the final period when Tonkinson found a wide-open Ruffin for a 49-yard TD pass with 2:26 left in the game.
“We weren’t in any rhythm offensively tonight, especially in the first half when we had too many penalties and turnovers,” said North Platte coach Todd Rice, whose team entered Friday’s game averaging 333 yards per contest rushing. The Bulldogs finished with a 397-255 advantage in total yards.
“We did some good things in the second half, but you can’t dig a hole like that against a team like East,” Rice added.
Lincoln East vs. North Platte, 10.9
