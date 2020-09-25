Easley has two TD catches in Pius X win against North Star

“I got close to the end zone and I realized I was running out of gas, so I had to stiff-arm that guy, and then jump for (the goal line), too,” Easley said.

The Thunderbolts regained a 10-7 lead in the fourth quarter after sophomore Thomas McCabe made a 29-yard field goal that barely cleared the crossbar. Chapelle had two long QB runs on that drive.

Pius X was clinging to a 10-7 lead with 2½ minutes left in the game when Easley scored again. He got open in the middle of the field for a 31-yard TD and 16-7 lead.

On the next drive, North Star competed four straight passes to score, with Jace Elliott scoring on a 27-yard reception from DJ McGarvie to cut the deficit to 16-13. The extra point failed. The Gators attempted an onside kick, but Pius X recovered.

North Star got the ball back with 28 seconds, but didn’t threat to score at the finish.

Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said good play on the O-line and D-line helped Pius X win this time.

“It didn’t always work, but we got enough of the plays to work on offense, and we got them enough times on defense with great pursuit,” Kearney said. “Those guys up front are generally why teams win or lose games, and they won this game for us.”

