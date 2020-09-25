Easley has two TD catches in Pius X win against North Star

Drew Easley never had two touchdown receptions in a varsity football game before.
He has now, and Lincoln Pius X needed both in a 16-13 win against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Aldrich Field.
Pius X (2-3) prevailed in a city game that was expected to be close. North Star (3-3) is already having one of its better seasons in recent years with two more scheduled games remaining.
The Pius X win is impressive considering the Thunderbolts don’t have their No. 1 running back because of injury. But junior running back Will Barrett helped Pius X move down the field, rushing 25 times for 107 yards.
Easley was the No. 1 target for quarterback Colby Chapelle. Easley had five receptions for 123 yards, including touchdowns of 66 and 31 yards.
Easley gave a big boost to a Pius X offense that hasn’t scored a lot this season by scoring on the Bolts’ first possession of the game.
He got open down the sideline, and then won a sprint to the end zone, diving for the last few yards to score.
That was a play they liked all week in practice.
“We had that planned through the week, and then we just executed. Simple things,” Easley said.
The last 10 yards before the end zone weren’t easy, though.
“I got close to the end zone and I realized I was running out of gas, so I had to stiff-arm that guy, and then jump for (the goal line), too,” Easley said.
The Thunderbolts regained a 10-7 lead in the fourth quarter after sophomore Thomas McCabe made a 29-yard field goal that barely cleared the crossbar. Chapelle had two long QB runs on that drive.
Pius X was clinging to a 10-7 lead with 2½ minutes left in the game when Easley scored again. He got open in the middle of the field for a 31-yard TD and 16-7 lead.
On the next drive, North Star competed four straight passes to score, with Jace Elliott scoring on a 27-yard reception from DJ McGarvie to cut the deficit to 16-13. The extra point failed. The Gators attempted an onside kick, but Pius X recovered.
North Star got the ball back with 28 seconds, but didn’t threat to score at the finish.
Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said good play on the O-line and D-line helped Pius X win this time.
“It didn’t always work, but we got enough of the plays to work on offense, and we got them enough times on defense with great pursuit,” Kearney said. “Those guys up front are generally why teams win or lose games, and they won this game for us.”
