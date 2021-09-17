Early touchdowns set the tone in Columbus' win over Lincoln Northeast

Columbus pushed its win streak to three games with a 47-32 football victory against Lincoln Northeast on Friday at Pawnee Park in Columbus.

The Discoverers (3-1) had the Rockets on their heels from the start, scoring on their first four possessions.

Brody Mickey connected with Rylee Iburg for a 56-yard touchdown to give Columbus a 14-0 lead early in the contest. It was 21-0 on Mickey's 4 -yard scramble for a touchdown.

Northeast's next offensive series was hampered by a penalty and it ended in a three-and-out. A Rocket penalty on the punt return gave the Discoverers the ball on the LNE 36-yard line, and Mickey hit Husker recruit Ernest Hausmann for a 29-yard score to push the advantage to 27-0.

After forcing another Northeast three-and-out, Iburg made a nice catch along the sideline and Liam Blaser scored from 4 yards out to make it 34-0.

But Northeast didn't leave without a fight. The Rockets converted on two fourth downs to get the board late in the second quarter, and they outscored Columbus 26-7 in the second half.

Northeast's stronger second half included a 59-yard touchdown run by Brice Eloume.