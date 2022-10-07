Early interception helps send Waverly past Pius X

Cooper Skrobecki came up with the big early play. And from that point on, Waverly didn’t look back.

Skrobecki intercepted Lincoln Pius X quarterback Kolbe Volkmer from his linebacker position on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line on the Bolts' opening drive. Pius X had driven 72 yards in 14 plays and was in position to take an early lead.

“It’s good to pick up energy like that,” Skrobecki said. “Coach Manstedt preaches fast starts, fast starts, and that gave us a lot of momentum.”

Class B No. 5 Waverly (5-2) went on to dominate the opening half, scoring three times in a 38-8 win over the No. 7 Bolts on Friday night at Aldrich Field.

The Vikings were clicking in all three phases. Quarterback Trey Jackson threw for a pair of first-half TDs — and had four total. He finished with 173 yards through the air.

Senior receiver Sam Schernikau ignited the Vikings’ special teams, returning a punt 47 yards to put Waverly up 14-0.

Waverly’s two-headed rushing duo of Evan Kastens and Aden Smith also flourished, hitting the Thunderbolts' defense between the tackles and on the edge to go over 100 yards.

The running game set up the passing game for Jackson and a talented group of receivers.

Skrobecki pulled in two scores — a 12- and 10-yard scoring passes — and senior three-sport athlete Preston Harms got behind the defense for a 54-yard touchdown reception late in the half.

Manstedt had high praise for Skrobecki, his senior two-way standout.

“That play (interception) was huge,” Manstedt said. “It changed the game. They were driving and it really took away their momentum.

“Cooper’s been a leader for us all year on and off the field. He’s been doing all the little things for us. In order to have this success you need good leaders in your senior class. And we have that.”

Pius X broke into the scoring column midway through the third quarter. Senior running back Matt Bohy busted through several tackles en route to a 63-yard touchdown run.

But it was the only hiccup the Waverly defense showed. The Vikings corralled the Pius X running game and gave them nothing through the air.

It was a nice response for the Vikings after dropping a heartbreaking 28-21 overtime loss to No. 2 Scottsbluff a week ago.

The Thunderbolts fell to 3-4. All four defeats have come to teams rated in the top eight of Class B.

“We know we can play with these top teams,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “We just have to continue to execute and help these guys get better.”