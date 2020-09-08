Dukes look to parlay 2-0 start into something bigger as battle of Class B ranked teams looms

York won its first two football games a year ago, and it felt like the Dukes were headed to another successful season, the type fans there have come to expect.
Instead, York went on to lose its last seven contests to finish 2-7 and miss the Class B playoffs for the first time since 2011, a steep decline for the Dukes from a state championship team in 2017 and semifinal squad in ’18, both powered by current Husker Garrett Snodgrass.
It certainly lit a fire under this season’s seniors, and the Dukes have answered by blazing to a pair of road wins to start — 35-6 at Crete on opening night and 20-0 at Alliance last Friday, a victory with four injured starters missing from the lineup.
“We had a lot of big shoes to fill (last season) and we really didn’t have a lot of experience to do that,” said senior quarterback Jake Erwin, who has 331 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the Dukes’ first two games.
“It was a rough year, we got through it, but it wasn’t that great. We got humbled,” he added. “But you could tell coming into summer camp, you could see how much experience we had, how much we improved and how we were ready to get to work and win some games.”
Erwin played a number of positions his first 2½ years of high school — everything from tight end, wide receiver to running back. He finally moved to quarterback late last season and the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has shined in his latest role.
“Almost every quarterback we’ve had, we’ve mentored to run this offense since they were in fifth grade,” York coach Glen Snodgrass said. “Jake is the first one in a long, long time who was not able to go through our whole progression of teaching, and it’s a testament to his intelligence that he’s able to pick it up this fast. He doesn’t make many mistakes and he’s a very good decision maker.”
Erwin has a number of running backs who can carry the load in addition to an offensive line that returned all five starters from last season, a group led by 6-foot-2, 270-pound tackle Quin Hale.
Hale played in the shadow of a pair of Super-State linemen his freshman and sophomore seasons, Masry Mapieu and Noah Stafursky. Mapieu went to Louisiana to play for the Ragin' Cajuns his first two years, but the defensive tackle is now in the transfer portal. Stafursky is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman at Nebraska.
Hale suited up for the state championship game as a freshman and played in a reserve role as a sophomore.
“Those two were great mentors my freshman and sophomore years, and they got me ready to play as a junior,” said Hale, who has the school record for the squat at 508 pounds. “They taught me a lot about how to play the game, how to be tough, and also how working hard in the weight room can pay off.”
While Erwin went off for 208 yards and a pair of TDs against Alliance last week, two other seniors — running back Ty Bartholomew (5-11, 190) and fullback Chase Cotton (5-11, 185) — were productive against Crete. Bartholomew had 82 yards and a TD on five carries, and Cotton picked up 68 yards on eight attempts and a pair of scores.
As pleased as Snodgrass is about a ground game that’s averaging 302 yards per game, he’s smiling even more about the defense that registered a shutout last week at Alliance and has only surrendered a late Crete touchdown against the Dukes’ backup players.
Snodgrass said the linebacker crew of Erwin, Cotton and junior Marley Jensen (5-9, 175) have stood out as well as Hale up front, who had eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against Alliance. Jensen missed last week with an injury, but is expected back in the lineup when the No. 9 Dukes host No. 7 McCook on Friday.
“It’s been a typical bend-but-don’t-break defense like we’ve always played here at York,” Snodgrass said. “They’ve played their responsibilities very well and there’s been minimal mistakes.”
WAVERLY 17, OMAHA SKUTT 7
Class B No. 2 Waverly held top-ranked Omaha Skutt to just 120 yards offensively Friday at home to snap the SkyHawks' 27-game win streak, which dated back to 2017.
Class B No. 2 Waverly held top-ranked Omaha Skutt to just 120 yards offensively Friday at home to snap the SkyHawks' 27-game win streak.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 35, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5
The Class A No. 6 Knights football team raced past crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest 35-5 in the second game of a twin bill at Seacrest Field.
The Class A No. 6 Knights football team raced past crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest 35-5 in the second game of a twin bill at Seacrest Field.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 28, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 14
The Crusaders generated all 311 yards of offense on the ground to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
The Crusaders generated all 311 yards of offense on the ground to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
GRETNA 34, LINCOLN HIGH 7
The Links only trailed 6-0 at halftime. But the absences of quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby and running back Jordon Moody stung in the second half.
The Links only trailed 6-0 at halftime. But the absences of quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby and running back Jordon Moody stung in the second half.
AQUINAS 27, CENTENNIAL 0
Michael Andel rushed for three touchdowns as the Monarchs beat Centennial 27-0, shutting out the Broncos for a second year in a row.
Michael Andel rushed for three touchdowns as the Monarchs beat Centennial 27-0, shutting out the Broncos for a second year in a row.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 39, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 15
The Navigators dominated early — and with less penalties, too — to take a 33-0 lead into the half before beating the Rockets 39-15.
The Navigators dominated early — and with less penalties, too — to take a 33-0 lead into the half before beating the Rockets 39-15.
GRAND ISLAND 24, LINCOLN PIUS X 7
Pius X had as many first downs as punts (8) and threw three interceptions, as the Islanders' defense fueled a season-opening win.
Pius X had as many first downs as punts (eight) and threw three interceptions, as the Islanders' defense fueled a season-opening win.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!