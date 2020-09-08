Dukes look to parlay 2-0 start into something bigger as battle of Class B ranked teams looms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

York won its first two football games a year ago, and it felt like the Dukes were headed to another successful season, the type fans there have come to expect.

Instead, York went on to lose its last seven contests to finish 2-7 and miss the Class B playoffs for the first time since 2011, a steep decline for the Dukes from a state championship team in 2017 and semifinal squad in ’18, both powered by current Husker Garrett Snodgrass.

It certainly lit a fire under this season’s seniors, and the Dukes have answered by blazing to a pair of road wins to start — 35-6 at Crete on opening night and 20-0 at Alliance last Friday, a victory with four injured starters missing from the lineup.

“We had a lot of big shoes to fill (last season) and we really didn’t have a lot of experience to do that,” said senior quarterback Jake Erwin, who has 331 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the Dukes’ first two games.

“It was a rough year, we got through it, but it wasn’t that great. We got humbled,” he added. “But you could tell coming into summer camp, you could see how much experience we had, how much we improved and how we were ready to get to work and win some games.”