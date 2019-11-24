Jay Ducker possesses the athleticism and football smarts to play many positions for Bellevue West.
With 5,521 yards rushing, another 937 receiving and an 11-man state record 107 career touchdowns going into his final game as a Thunderbird, Ducker has made coach Michael Huffman glad he put the Northern Illinois recruit in the backfield as the heir apparent to Jaylin Bradley, 2016’s Super-State captain who is now a Husker.
“For a while his dad (Dontrell Ducker) was a little disappointed with us because he wanted us to put him at safety,” Huffman said, who added with a smile, “I think maybe around the 100th touchdown he finally forgave us.
“There’s no doubt Jay would’ve been a great safety for us and would’ve been a college recruit at that position,” Huffman said. “But I’m not sure he would’ve had the impact he’s had at running back where he’s developed into an FBS level player.”
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Ducker is an integral piece to Bellevue West’s total and diverse offensive package, a major reason why the top-ranked Thunderbirds are 12-0 going into their Class A state championship game against No. 7 Omaha Westside Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Behind an offensive line led by 6-5, 280-pound senior all-stater Thomas Ault, Ducker has rushed for 1,886 yards and 36 TDs this season, an average of 10.1 yards per carry.
Ducker’s running threat makes it easier for quarterback Nate Glantz and his pack of Division I-level college receivers to operate. Glantz has skewed opposing secondaries for 2,833 yards and 35 touchdowns, while Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts has caught 60 passes for 1,146 yards and 17 TDs for the Thunderbirds. Junior standout Keagan Johnson also has 48 catches for 606 yards and seven scores.
Ault, however, is just one member of the “Thunderhogs” up front. Seniors Caden Lind (6-2, 240) and Kameron Kodat (5-10, 285), junior Kekoa Chai (5-11, 280) and sophomore Henry Rickels (6-3, 235) join Ault as Ducker’s best friends in the fall.
“I can’t thank those guys enough. They do an amazing job,” Ducker said. “They’re the only reason I get the yards and the touchdowns. All I need is a seam and they usually give me a lot more than that.”
Ault, who is considering scholarship offers from three top Division II programs in Minnesota State-Mankato, Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri State, said Ducker makes the most of what he’s given.
“It’s a lot of fun blocking for him,” Ault said. “The way he can run makes it much easier on us, and it’s always fun watching him break the long runs.”
Huffman says the running game is a well-coordinated team effort between both the line and Ducker.
“Jay really sets his blocks up well,” Huffman said. “He’s patient, he lets the hole develop, then he’s extremely quick getting through it. He has great vision, great balance and the speed to take it the distance once he breaks free.”
Bellevue West was an undefeated state champion in 2016 when Ducker was a freshman understudy behind Bradley. Ducker rushed for 115 yards and scored a touchdown as a freshman, but didn’t play in Bellevue West’s 43-6 win over Omaha North in the title game.
“We saw that standard set when we were freshmen and we’ve been working to get back to Memorial Stadium ever since,” Ducker said. “A gold medal this year would mean a lot more since I’m a senior, and hopefully we’re leading the younger players like the seniors did when we were freshmen.”