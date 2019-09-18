High school football teams rotate multiple players at running back, receiver and the line.
The way Lincoln Southeast looks at it, why should quarterback be any different?
The Class A No. 5 Knights have been alternating seniors Shadon Shannon and Coleby Daffer at the position the first three games this season. And it’s a pattern that’s likely to continue the rest of the season if the fourth quarter of Southeast’s 22-17, come-from-behind win over No. 6 Omaha Westside is any indication.
Both Shannon and Daffer engineered touchdown drives in the final period to erase a 10-point deficit, a show of confidence by Knights coach Ryan Gottula that he has faith in either one, regardless of the situation.
“Both guys did a great job preparing last summer and executing the offense during fall camp,” said Gottula, whose 2-1 Knights face Lincoln East (2-1) Friday night at Seacrest Field. “We feel like we’re a better team by using them both. They’ve been very supportive of each other and good teammates through the whole process, and that’s been great to see.”
It’s an arrangement that has the full support of both players, who each entered the season with Class A starting experience.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Shannon was the starter his sophomore and junior years at Lincoln Northeast before transferring along with star running back Nick Halleen. Shannon racked up 949 yards of total offense a year ago for the Rockets.
Daffer, the Knights’ 5-9, 155-pound junior varsity quarterback in 2018, was thrust into the starting role last year in the playoffs when Jampe Gergen tore his ACL early in the first quarter of the opening-round game against Lincoln Southwest.
Daffer threw a pair of TD passes to lead the Knights past the Silver Hawks before gaining valuable experience competing in a high-stakes game during the quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion Omaha Burke.
Combined this season, they’ve thrown for 406 yards and two TDs and rushed for 162 more. They proved to be a winning 1-2 combination against the Warriors.
Trailing 17-7, Southeast went on an 80-yard, 12-play march late in the third quarter and early in the fourth with Shannon behind center. He picked up a first down with his feet with back-to-back 6-yard runs on third and fourth downs after facing a third-and-7 at the Southeast 35.
Shannon eventually finished the march with a 12-yard touchdown run off a zone read to make it 17-14 with 9:33 left in the game.
Daffer came in later in the period and completed 6 of 7 passes for 70 yards in two different drives before Halleen busted his game-winning 38-yard TD run with just over a minute left.
It was only fitting that the Knights’ third quarterback, junior McGinness Schneider, had the interception in the end zone as time expired to secure the win and squelch Westside’s final scoring threat.
Shannon was a classmate with Daffer in eighth grade at Pound Middle School before heading to Northeast for his first three years of high school. They didn’t know each other well back then, but football and job sharing this season have brought them together as friends this fall.
Shannon, who has Division II football scholarship offers from Wayne State and Western State, has gotten the start the first three games before handing off to Daffer, who gets at least two series each half.
“For the team, we knew we had to make this work,” Daffer said. “If we were butting heads, guys competing against each other at other positions would be butting heads, too. That would destroy our team.”
The one on the sidelines becomes another coach, helping with play calls and communicating what they’re seeing from the opposition defense.
“We usually stand next to (Coach) Gottula, telling him what plays we think might work and ready to go in if needed,” said Shannon, a three-sport athlete who will play basketball and run track later in his senior year.
When the Southeast defense is on the field, “Coleby and I tell each other what’s going on,” Shannon said. “He sees things from the sidelines I can’t see when I’m on the field, so we help each other out as much as we can.”