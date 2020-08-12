DT Montgomery's short stint at fullback last year may be more commonplace for Links this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What started as something novel to throw off an opponent in Week 9 a year ago may very well become more of a staple of the offense this season.

In Lincoln High’s final regular-season game last season against Lincoln Southwest, Links coach Mark Macke decided to move 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end Isaac Montgomery into the backfield for a series in the first half.

The result — Montgomery had 17 yards on four carries during the 57-yard drive march and scored the Links’ first touchdown on a 6-yard run. Montgomery finished the game with 28 yards on six carries and left enough of an impression on his coach that the power-I set in which he was the fullback is back in the playbook this fall.

“It was the first time I’d done it in my high school career, so it was pretty fun just getting it (the ball), running as hard as I can and getting myself a touchdown out of it,” Montgomery said. “They (Southwest) didn’t expect it because we hadn’t shown that formation all year and it surprised them.”