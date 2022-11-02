Drip days and a mature approach: Lincoln Christian is ready for top-ranked Aurora

It was Drip Day at Lincoln Christian football practice Tuesday.

Pink arm sleeves. Back plates with all sorts of designs on them. Overly intricate eye-black artwork on most of the Crusaders' faces.

It was worth a few laughs — a good way to keep loose now that the grind of the season has reached the state playoff quarterfinals.

"I think it was just kind of an idea to keep things loose, keep things fun, because this is a game that we have fun playing," Christian quarterback Andrew Johnson said of the impromptu event, which was hatched in the team's group chat the night before.

"Especially when it's a pretty serious time of year."

The serious stuff comes Friday, when the No. 10 Crusaders (8-2) travel west to take on the squad considered by most to be a prohibitive favorite to bring the Class C-1 state championship trophy home from Lincoln in a few weeks: unbeaten and top-ranked Aurora (10-0). Kickoff is 7 p.m. on the Huskies' home field.

If the Crusaders don't seem worried about the test ahead, that's no accident. Before the season even started, coach Kurt Earl raved about the maturity of his team.

"They just keep coming back," Earl said. "They won the first game of the year (the battle for the spirit sword against Lincoln Lutheran) in a little bit of a comeback situation; they have really accelerated away from some teams in the second half.

"And then last week (a 43-42 comeback win against Omaha Roncalli) was the ultimate example of being able to just stay true to the plan, and not give up, and just handle it."

It's a maturity that shines in Christian's flexbone offense, where the goal is to spread the ball around as much as possible. While Aurora rightly leans on one of the best running backs in the state in Carlos Collazo, Christian goes the other direction.

The Crusaders can do that, Earl said, because there is little concern for who gets it done on a given night. Only that the job gets done, period.

Four players have more than 700 rushing yards, and a fifth, Johnson, is closing in on that mark with 660.

Jhared Alvarez leads the way with 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dane Omel has 796 and eight TDs on more than 15 yards per carry. Jake Watson has 753 yards and 11 scores, and Luke Penrod has 706 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 12 yards per carry.

Christian averages 416 rushing yards per game and 8.6 yards per carry.

The Crusaders largely stuck to the ground against high-powered Roncalli, even after twice falling behind by 14 points. In the second half, Christian outscored the Crimson Pride 21-7.

"I think it just says that we as a team, we don’t give up. No matter how many times the other team punches us in the face, we punch them back every time. We’re down, we get back up," senior lineman Christian Witt said.

"I gotta be honest, that was the craziest game that I’ve been in in my four years playing football here. It was insane. It was hard to describe."

There's a particular pride this year's team has taken, too, in turning things around from a 3-6 campaign in 2021. This year's seniors are on their second run to the quarterfinals, after getting there in 2020.

But the Crusaders don't think they're finished quite yet.

"We're pleased. It's fun — you've got to celebrate the things you've accomplished, and the unique way we've done it as a team on offense and defense, and in special teams," Earl said.

"But I don't know that anybody is satisfied. We want to go see what we can do against the best team in the state. And who knows what will happen?"