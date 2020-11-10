Door still open for ninth state title for Falls City Sacred Heart after D-2 quarterfinal comeback

“It seemed like we got stronger the longer the game went,” said Irish coach Doug Goltz, who has guided FCSH to all eight of its state titles. “I thought the key to the game was our defensive ends had to be able to do the job and not let them get too much of a push upfield with the big linemen they (Osceola) have. Our guys were able to do that.”

Casteel leads the Irish in tackles this season with 111, but Goltz says Casteel’s teammates are filling in around and improving every week.

“Del gets to the football and goes sideline to sideline as well as anyone I’ve coached,” Goltz said. “But his teammates are stepping up and playing physical football, and that’s taken our defense to another level.”

Like many other teams in the state this fall, the Irish have been dealing with COVID-19 issues in recent weeks. At least one starter has been quarantined the past four weeks, and that’s meant Casteel has seen more time at I-back than fullback. As a result, he leads the team in rushing with 724 yards and 21 touchdowns, just ahead of junior quarterback Jakob Jordan’s 661 yards and 15 scores.

Jordan, a two-year starter, has almost 2,000 yards of total offense in 10 games with 1,321 yards through the air and 21 TDs.