Door still open for ninth state title for Falls City Sacred Heart after D-2 quarterfinal comeback

Falls City Sacred Heart blew the doors off Osceola in the second half with 40 consecutive points to erase a 14-point halftime deficit.
But before that second-half rally that carried the No. 3 Irish to the 54-28 win over No. 2 Osceola in the quarterfinals of the Class D-2 football playoffs, Sacred Heart all-stater Del Casteel set the tone at intermission by breaking the locker room door coming in.
“I wasn’t very happy and did something I shouldn’t have done,” said Casteel, who finished with 199 yards rushing and four touchdowns as well as 17 tackles (two for losses) from his linebacker position.
“I was screaming at everyone and our senior leadership just kind of took over from there,” Casteel added. “We didn’t play very well the first half, and we needed some extra motivation to go out and fix the things we did wrong.”
Casteel said he thinks the door has been fixed, and no one has confronted him about it. “I’m sure I would’ve heard about it (breaking the door) if we would’ve lost,” said the 6-foot, 195-pound senior.
The victory leaves the door open for Sacred Heart (9-1) to vie for the ninth state championship in school history. The next step is a semifinal game at No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford (5 p.m. kickoff) on Friday.
The Irish are coming in with the momentum of their best half of football all season, especially defensively, where the line of seniors Brogan Nachtigal, Kyle Bauman and junior Derek Schawang took control in the final 24 minutes.
“It seemed like we got stronger the longer the game went,” said Irish coach Doug Goltz, who has guided FCSH to all eight of its state titles. “I thought the key to the game was our defensive ends had to be able to do the job and not let them get too much of a push upfield with the big linemen they (Osceola) have. Our guys were able to do that.”
Casteel leads the Irish in tackles this season with 111, but Goltz says Casteel’s teammates are filling in around and improving every week.
“Del gets to the football and goes sideline to sideline as well as anyone I’ve coached,” Goltz said. “But his teammates are stepping up and playing physical football, and that’s taken our defense to another level.”
Like many other teams in the state this fall, the Irish have been dealing with COVID-19 issues in recent weeks. At least one starter has been quarantined the past four weeks, and that’s meant Casteel has seen more time at I-back than fullback. As a result, he leads the team in rushing with 724 yards and 21 touchdowns, just ahead of junior quarterback Jakob Jordan’s 661 yards and 15 scores.
Jordan, a two-year starter, has almost 2,000 yards of total offense in 10 games with 1,321 yards through the air and 21 TDs.
“Jakob’s played quite a few games for us, he’s been in almost every situation, and that experience helps him make things happen for us,” Goltz said. “He’s helped make us more balanced offensively.”
Sacred Heart’s lone loss was a 50-30 defeat to No. 1 BDS in a game almost in reverse of its win over Osceola. The Irish led 24-8 midway through the second quarter of that game, only to be outscored 42-6 the rest of the way.
“We learned a lot from that BDS game, and we’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder ever since,” Casteel said. “We’ve gotten more focused and we’re playing with more passion since that game.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
