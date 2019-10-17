OMAHA — It was a tale of two halves at Buell Stadium on Thursday night.
Millard West’s first half, however, was much more dominant than the second half Lincoln East put together.
The Class A No. 2 Wildcats rolled up 364 yards of total offense in the first half in building a 30-point halftime lead, more than enough to survive an East second-half surge in taking a 43-14 football victory.
It was sweet revenge for Millard West (8-0) as the Wildcats were still stinging a year later from last season’s 21-13 upset loss at East.
“This was a big game on our schedule,” said senior quarterback Tristan Gomes, a 6-foot-6 Cal State-Fullerton baseball recruit who completed 13 of 20 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns.
“We wanted to come out focused, play the way we’re capable of and keep our foot on the gas,” he added.
Gomes was 7-of-13 for 209 yards in leading the Wildcats to a 30-0 halftime margin and had a pair of first quarter touchdown passes -- a 78-yarder to Dalys Beanum on a third-and-18 and a 23-yarder to Kaedyn Odermann on third-and-9. Odermann, who is playing his college football at Harvard, also hauled in a 67-yard TD pass on third-and-16 to start the fourth quarter and finished with eight catches for 208 yards.
Beanum, a South Dakota State recruit, ended up with three receptions for 130 yards.
“Those two make my job a lot easier. With their speed and big play ability, I’d take them over any receiver in the state,” Gomes said of the senior duo. “If teams double-team one of them, I can just go to the other.”
You have free articles remaining.
Back-up running back Zach Coleman had 66 of his game-high 106 yards in the first 24 minutes, and scored the Wildcats’ first touchdown on a 16-yard run. The junior started in place of the injured Dan Sullivan.
Ethan Valencia’s 1-yard TD run with 4:07 left in the second quarter produced the halftime margin. Valencia added the game’s final score with an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“In our offense, you have to run the ball a little to set up what we want to do, and I thought Zach (Coleman) took advantage of his opportunity and played well tonight,” said Millard West coach Kirk Peterson, whose team finished with 558 total yards.
The Millard West defense got into the act as well after defensive lineman Dane Christensen tackled East quarterback Noah Walters in the end zone for a safety with 7:07 left in the first half to make it 23-0.
Walters, a sophomore making his first high school start, settled in after intermission. Walters was 12-of-20 for 184 yards passing in the second half after going 4-of-14 for just 20 yards in the first 24 minutes.
Walters threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Luke Spethman in the third quarter and a 41-yarder to fellow sophomore Cooper Erikson in the final period as East (5-3) outscored the Wildcats 14-13 in the second half.
“I got after them pretty good at halftime,” East coach John Gingery said. “We had some things open in the first half and just didn’t execute. We completed those plays in the second half.”
The 204 yards passing was a season-high, “and now that we’ve shown we have that dimension, hopefully defenses won’t be able to stack the box like they have against us,” Gingery added. “I just wish we would’ve played better in the first half.”