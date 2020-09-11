Despite QB McGarvie's early exit, North Star holds off Columbus' comeback bid

Lincoln North Star senior quarterback DJ McGarvie was the star for much of his team’s 24-19 win over Columbus on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
But it was his backup and fellow senior, Hunt Boutin, who put the game away.
McGarvie tossed four first-half touchdowns to help North Star build a sizable lead. He exited the game late in the third quarter with an injury just as Columbus mounted a late-game comeback.
After the Discoverers scored to cut the lead to 24-19 with just over 4 minutes to play, Boutin led the Gators on a clock-killing drive and gained 14 yards on a keeper play to convert a key third down. They ran out the clock from there and helped pick up his team's third straight win as North Star improved to 3-1.
“We just talked about it after the game, you never know when your number’s going to be called,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “Hunt hasn’t pouted and has always been ready to play. He took advantage of his opportunity today.”
Still, McGarvie put on quite a display in the first half. He threw touchdown passes of 22, 15, 37 and 17 yards to help the Gators sprint out to a 24-3 lead. Columbus' points came from a pair of 20-yard field goals by Blake Thompson before its first touchdown in the third quarter, a 29-yard run by Brody Mickey, which cut the lead to 24-13.
North Star struggled to move the ball after McGarvie left the game, and Kobza said his team went with a more ground-based approach to shorten the game, even though he had confidence in Boutin.
Columbus (2-1) continued to apply pressure. The Discoverers made it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter when Mickey hit Ernest Hausmann for a 6-yard touchdown pass. But then the Gators were able to hold onto the ball and milk the clock.
Though Boutin didn’t complete a pass, his receiver, Jace Elliott, drew a key pass-interference penalty on a third down to keep the drive alive.
“It’s a belief they’ve had ever since we started on June 15,” Kobza said about his team’s strong start to the season. “I don’t lead most of the huddles, the kids do. When you have a player-led team, that’s when good things happen. We’ve got a big senior class that wants to win and believes they can win.”
