Despite QB McGarvie's early exit, North Star holds off Columbus' comeback bid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln North Star senior quarterback DJ McGarvie was the star for much of his team’s 24-19 win over Columbus on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

But it was his backup and fellow senior, Hunt Boutin, who put the game away.

McGarvie tossed four first-half touchdowns to help North Star build a sizable lead. He exited the game late in the third quarter with an injury just as Columbus mounted a late-game comeback.

After the Discoverers scored to cut the lead to 24-19 with just over 4 minutes to play, Boutin led the Gators on a clock-killing drive and gained 14 yards on a keeper play to convert a key third down. They ran out the clock from there and helped pick up his team's third straight win as North Star improved to 3-1.

“We just talked about it after the game, you never know when your number’s going to be called,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “Hunt hasn’t pouted and has always been ready to play. He took advantage of his opportunity today.”