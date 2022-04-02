Despite no senior class, Lincoln Northwest ‘sitting pretty good’ with plans to field a varsity football team

They might not have a dedicated field to practice on, equipment shed to stock or even a building to meet in, but the preparations are underway for the first-ever Lincoln Northwest football season.

After Lincoln Public Schools announced in early February that Northwest would open its doors without a senior class for the 2022-23 school year, it cast doubt on whether or not the Falcons would be able to field a varsity football team in their first season.

Early returns on player participation indicate over 70 players plan to be part of the Northwest football program, and head coach Brian Lauck feels confident that the Falcons will be able to play varsity football this fall. They’ll know for sure once all the school’s incoming students submit their transfer forms before the NSAA’s May 1 deadline.

“We’re sitting pretty good right now and our goal is to obviously get as many kids in as we can, so we’re working like crazy to spread the word and continue to communicate with others who might be interested,” Lauck said.

After months of seeing players’ names on his computer screen, Lauck and the rest of the Northwest coaching staff have finally been able to increase their coaching efforts. Northwest held a parents meeting on March 22, received an initial shipment of jerseys last week and also had a team workout on Tuesday.

Since the school and football field aren’t available yet, Northwest has had to work out of nearby Air Park while balancing several conflicting schedules as students and coaches wrap up their spring commitments across the city. Even in the midst of those challenges, enthusiasm seems to be the defining feature of the program’s early efforts.

“The kids that are coming to us and the families that have spoken with us are totally bought in,” Lauck said. “They’re fantastic to work with and are very excited just like we are, so we’d like to have as many more as we can come out and experience what we’re doing.”

Another exciting development came when the NSAA released the official 2022-23 football schedules. As a member of the Eastern Midlands Conference, Northwest will play a Class B schedule for the upcoming two seasons. The Falcons’ first-ever week of football will also be a home game against Ralston, while Class B postseason regulars Plattsmouth, Beatrice, Norris, York and Waverly await a young Northwest team.

“I mean, the list goes on and on with the powers of Class B on our schedule, so all we’re going to ask is that we win small battles and collectively being as disciplined as we can,” Lauck said. “It’s going to take some time, but we’re going to focus on the process rather than the product early on.”

There’s still plenty of work to do in order to get Northwest ready for a varsity football season, but the reality of the high school opening its doors is drawing closer and closer. Fall practice begins in just over four months, with Northwest’s inaugural football game set to follow soon after.

“I cannot wait for those Friday Night Lights coming off I-80 and Northwest 48th Street; that’s going to be a sweet picture that will last forever,” Lauck said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.