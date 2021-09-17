Despite five fumbles, Lincoln Lutheran shows 'a ton of unity' to knock off No. 8 Sutton

Lincoln Lutheran’s Max Bartels got a couple of do-overs that helped the Warriors knock off Class C-2 No. 8 Sutton 14-13 on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Bartels caught the go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass from Josh Duitsman on fourth-and-15 with 4:49 to play. That was after he scored on a reverse the play before, but it was nullified due to a penalty.

And even that was after the senior muffed a punt that set up Sutton in good field position for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter, one of Lutheran's five fumbles.

“They showed a ton of unity,” Lutheran coach Greg Nelson said of his team. “They didn’t blame somebody who dropped the ball, they didn’t blame somebody who fumbled. They just kept fighting.”

The Warriors (3-1) needed that fight after losing 45-25 to top-ranked Archbishop Bergan last week, then falling behind for much of this week’s game.

Sutton chewed up nine minutes on the opening drive and capped it off with a 17-yard rushing score by Jesse Herndon. Any offensive momentum Lutheran created disappeared as each of its three first-half drives ended in fumbles.