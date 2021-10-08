 Skip to main content
Defense keys 21-point second-quarter spree as Lincoln Lutheran knocks off No. 9 Bishop Neumann
C-2 | LINCOLN LUTHERAN 30, BISHOP NEUMANN 17

Defense keys 21-point second-quarter spree as Lincoln Lutheran knocks off No. 9 Bishop Neumann

Lincoln Lutheran reeled off 21 unanswered points in the second quarter on its way to a 30-17 win over Class C-2 No. 9 Bishop Neumann at Lincoln High's Beechner Field on Friday night.

The Warriors (5-2) were trailing 7-3 when a 75-yard, 14-play march resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Garret Hoefs to Jonny Puelz to put Lutheran in front to stay with 8:43 left in the second quarter. Puelz, a 6-foot-4 junior, had seven catches for 92 yards.

Lutheran's defense set up its next two scores. Five plays after Jack L'Heureux stopped Neumann running back Silas Mongar for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Bishop Neumann 29, Hoefs scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to make it 17-7. The teams exchanged possessions before the Warriors' Aden Zager made a diving interception at the Cavaliers 29, and William Jurgens scored two plays later with 1:07 left in the opening half and a 24-7 Warrior halftime edge.

Neumann (4-3) countered a 34-yard field goal by Seth Stowell with a 1-yard QB keeper for a touchdown by Connor Schutt for a 7-3 first quarter lead, a score set up by a 44-yard pass from Schutt to Sam Stuhr.

Neumann opened the second half with a 34-yard field goal by John Lilly, only to see the Warriors answer with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Josh Duitsman to Jameson Pella for a 30-10 advantage. A 50-yard run to the end zone by Neumann's Calvin Sassaman with 5:43 left capped the scoring.

