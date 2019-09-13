Creighton Prep counted on its defense and special teams to jump-start the Junior Jays.
An interception, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery helped Class A eighth-ranked Creighton Prep (3-0) earn a 32-0 victory over Lincoln High (0-3) on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
After five straight punts to start the game, Lincoln High finally got going and marched into Prep territory before Tobey Okafor picked off a tipped Lincoln High pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. After a Lincoln High penalty, Brayden Woodward kept on a run for an 8-0 lead late in the first quarter.
"It did get tipped, but it wouldn't have been a pick six if it wasn't for these amazing blockers I had on my team," said Okafor, a junior defensive back. "Our defense just likes bringing our 'A' game 100% every play."
Midway through the second quarter, Sam Sledge blocked a Lincoln High punt and AJ Rollins recovered. Two plays later, John Coniglio found Rollins for a 10-yard score.
"We had a good game plan and we just worked through it and got it done," said Sledge, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound freshman defensive end. "I just got past the line, threw up my hands and got the punt."
After a Prep defensive stand, the Junior Jay offense picked up its initial first down of the game late in the second quarter, and two plays later, Coniglio hooked up with Mason Armstead for a 38-yard score.
The Prep defense set up the final score of the half when Sledge grabbed a bad Links exchange in mid-air and on the next play, Coniglio connected with Armstead again, this time for a 17-yard score and a 29-0 halftime lead.
A three-and-out set up Patrick Foley's 40-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and then the Prep defense held Lincoln High at bay the rest of the way.
"The defense was good. We got some short fields because of our special teams, we got some short fields because of our defense," said Prep coach Tim Johnk. "That's what we really needed, somebody to pick us up a bit. When somebody is down, the other two phases have to pick you up a little bit.
"We had too many breakdowns on offense, but you have to give Mark (Lincoln High coach Macke) credit because his kids played really hard."
Prep finished with just 157 yards of total offense, 90 through the air. The Links rushed for 81 yards, but Prep turned two of Lincoln High's turnovers into touchdowns.