It was the best mistake Omaha Burke Super-Stater Xavier Watts has ever made.
Watts was flagged for offsides when it appeared Lincoln Southeast’s Jackson Doty had won the game with a 30-yard field goal with 3.9 seconds left. It was ruled a dead-ball violation, which moved the Knights five yards closer.
This time, however, Doty’s 24-yard attempt was blocked by the Bulldogs’ Brayden Pommier-Williams as time expired, preserving the defending Class A state champion’s 16-14 season-opening football win over the No. 7 Knights Thursday night before 3,419 spectators at Seacrest Field.
“I’m glad I made that offsides, that’s one I’ll gladly take,” said Watts, a Notre Dame wide receiver recruit who finished with eight catches for 137 yards and a 42-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Fourth-ranked Burke, winners of 14 straight games, took its first lead when senior Colin Urban hit a 31-yard field goal with 1:21 remaining. A 38-yard pass from Burke’s new quarterback, senior Reid Burke (Creighton Prep transfer), to Watts set up the game-winner.
“He’s (Urban) only been out for football for three weeks,” said Burke coach Paul Limongi, who called the game one of the craziest he’s ever been involved in. “He’s a heckuva soccer player and a great competitor who I have in class. He hit that field goal and I was really, really close to just going for it (on fourth down).”
Burke connected on 13 of 23 passes for 254 yards and also threw a 76-yard TD strike to senior Michael Payne III early in the fourth quarter to cut Southeast’s lead to 14-13. Urban’s extra point after the score, however, was low into the Southeast line.
“I thought we did a pretty good job defensively, but we gave up a couple big plays that hurt,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “When you have weapons like Burke does, it’s hard to hold them down all night.”
Gottula was pleased with what he saw from his team offensively. Senior wide receiver Isaac Appleget, a South Dakota State recruit, caught seven passes for 140 yards, including a 4-yard TD from Coleby Daffer midway through the third quarter to give the Knights a 14-7 lead.
Daffer, Southeast’s main quarterback during last year’s playoffs, hit 4 of 5 passes for 69 yards as the Knights went 69 yards in five plays in the final 55 seconds of the first half to give Southeast a 7-0 lead at intermission.
He connected with Appleget on gains of 16 and 9 yards and hit Taevon Thompson for a 20-yard gain before finding Isaac Gifford coming out of the backfield for a 24-yard TD pass with 18.4 seconds left in the half.
The Lincoln Northeast senior transfer tandem of quarterback Shadon Shannon and running back Nick Halleen made their presence felt in the first half as the Knights’ starting backfield.
Shannon completed 3 of 5 passes in the first 24 minutes for 42 yards while Halleen rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries. Halleen finished with 116 yards on 23 carries while Shannon was 5 of 10 for 74 yards.
Shannon completed throws to Appleget and Halleen for 15 and 17 yards, respectively, to help move Southeast from its own 37 to the Burke 12 in the final 1:17. Without a timeout, Southeast scrambled to get its field goal unit on when Doty hit what appeared to be the game-winner from 30.
“It’s tough because we did everything right, then things just didn’t go our way,” Gottula said. “We’ve got some pieces offensively. We just need to figure out how to use them better to score more points.”
Limongi was pleased how his team was able to survive and win a game that had been hyped for months coming into the season.
“Southeast is a really good football team,” Limongi said. “They get after it. They’ll definitely do some damage this season.”