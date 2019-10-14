A little patience and a few adjustments in the blocking schemes ended up paying off big time for David City running back Clayton Denker.
The Scouts’ field was basically a quagmire in the middle on Friday night after recent heavy rain and a season full of use between the David City and Aquinas football programs. But that didn’t stop the 6-foot, 175-pound senior from going off for 302 yards on 27 carries and five touchdowns in leading the Scouts to a 42-18 win over Twin River.
It didn’t start out that easy for David City (4-3). They trailed 6-0 after the first quarter when the offense sputtered.
“We were making some fundamental mistakes blocking and Clayton was bouncing things outside too quickly and not letting the play develop more,” David City coach Robert Evans said. “We told him to trust his blockers, that we would get things fixed in terms of blocking technique. When we did, that’s when he started breaking off some big runs.”
The offensive front of center James Escamilla, guards Spencer Allen and Jake Ingwersen, tackles Wayne Moore, Gunner Poulas and Ethan Dietrich, tight end Alex Rachow as well as fullback Harley Eickmeier, helped spring Denker for touchdown runs of 9, 41 and 8 yards in a 30-point second quarter.
Denker, a state track qualifier in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, then showed off his speed with TD sprints of 42 and 63 yards in the third quarter to put the game away.
“I have to give a lot of credit to the line and all of our blockers because they were the ones that allowed to me to get outside of the hash marks where there was better footing,” said Denker, who now has 1,022 yards rushing this season and 13 TDs.
Denker has been the ideal back for the smash-mouth football Evans has installed in his first year. This is Evans’ first head coaching job after serving as an assistant at both Ogallala and Wood River.
“I want to get him going north-south as soon as possible, and he has the ability to make sharp cuts and get up field quickly,” Evans said. “He runs hard, and can run over people if needs to, but he also has the speed to break long ones as well.”
Denker is also a force defensively as an outside linebacker, leading the team in tackles with 61 (three for losses) to go with a fumble recovery and an interception.
He has offers to play football from Nebraska Wesleyan, Concordia, Doane and Benedictine, and is being projected as both a running back and a safety in college.
“I’m going to focus on my high school season right now, then see what kind of offers I have after the season before I make a decision,” said Denker, a three-sport athlete who wrestles in the winter.
After a 3-0 start, David City lost three straight to preseason top-10 Hartington Cedar Catholic (20-18), current No. 10 Shelby-Rising City (23-13) and Aquinas (20-0), No. 7 this week. That was the start of a four-game winning streak for Cedar Catholic (4-3), who now has all-state running back Jacob Keiser back after sitting out the early part of the season with a broken foot.
Both Shelby-Rising City and Aquinas were District 4 games for David City, who finish with two more district contests against No. 8 Centennial this Friday and No. 9 North Bend Central on Oct. 25.
“We’re right there with those top teams,” Denker said. “As long as we do the little things, focus on what we’re doing and stay away from giving up big plays, we’ll be competitive.”
On Friday, Denker will be going against one of his former elementary school classmates, Centennial standout senior running back Davon Brees. Denker’s father, Chad, was principal at Seward High School before taking the David City superintendent position prior to Clayton’s sixth-grade year.
Brees, who has 1,019 yards this season, transferred from Seward to Centennial this fall.
“We’ve seen each other at camps and stayed in touch,” Denker said. “It will be fun to be on the same field with him again.”