It was Brody Darnell's show Friday night as the 5-foot-11 junior quarterback put Auburn on his back to lead the Bulldogs to a 29-17 win over Lincoln Christian.
“I’m honestly kind of speechless right now because I’m so proud of our team. We’re such a young team and we came together to play as a family to get that win tonight, which is huge for us,” Darnell said.
Darnell and the rest of his teammates played spoiler on Lincoln Christian’s Senior Night, but it was the dual-threat signal-caller who ruined it the most, rushing for 131 yards on 19 carries to go along with two touchdowns. In total, the Bulldogs had 311 yards of offense, including 254 of those on the ground.
Auburn (2-6) wasn't shabby on defense, either, allowing 17 points and getting two Darnell interceptions to shut down the Lincoln Christian passing game, which produced no yards.
“It’s really the first time all year we’ve played for four complete quarters,” said Auburn coach Tony Janssen. “Just throughout the game we made plays when we had to, and for us being a young team, we are learning how to win and we took a huge step tonight.”
Things didn’t start out ideally for either team as both Lincoln Christian and Auburn struggled to establish their offenses. As a result, the first quarter didn’t see any action, but it was in the second that it got going.
Lincoln Christian (1-7) was the first to break through as running back Ethan Berrier exploded for runs of 15 and 28 yards in consecutive plays to put the Crusaders at the Auburn 3-yard line. However, the Bulldogs held strong to force Lincoln Christian to kick an 18-yard field goal to make it 3-0.
It didn’t take too long for Auburn to answer back as the Bulldogs put together a long, methodical drive capped off by a Turner Arban 5-yard touchdown run to make it 7-3 with 1:47 left in the half. Short on time, Lincoln Christian was forced to punt on a three-and-out, which eventually led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Darnell to make it 15-3 Bulldogs at the half.
As slow as the first half started, the start of the second half was the complete opposite. In under two minutes, Berrier and Darnell each scored a touchdown for their respective teams to put the score at 22-10 Auburn.
Fast-forward to the fourth quarter and two plays in, Lincoln Christian quarterback Alex Koch scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 22-17. It was then that the Bulldogs produced their most impressive drive of the night. Darnell led his team to an 80-yard touchdown drive that took over eight minutes to make it 29-17 with three minutes to go.
Even with Berrier’s 171 yards on 20 carries, the Crusaders weren’t able to produce in the last three minutes, dropping to 1-7 on the year while the Bulldogs improved to 2-6.
Both teams finish out their season next week when Auburn hosts Fall City and Lincoln Christian visits Nebraska City.