Dan Martin stepping down as Northeast football coach after three seasons

The Lincoln Northeast Rockets will be searching for a new head football coach once again.

After changing coaches three times in three years, Dan Martin offered stability in his three seasons with Northeast following his hiring in 2019. However, Martin announced on Saturday that he'll be stepping down from his position as he and his family move from Lincoln.

"To be completely truthful, my passion for being in the classroom has faded the past few years," Martin said in a statement on Twitter. "...My wife and I will be able to pursue a new challenge and passion of ours outside of education where I will still be able to coach. The only downside is that in order to pursue this passion, my family and I will have to move away from Lincoln."

Martin compiled a 3-24 record in his three seasons with the Rockets. Prior to taking over at Northeast, he was an assistant coach at Kearney for seven seasons.

"I have enjoyed this chapter of the journey at Northeast and I look forward to enjoying the next chapter of the journey with my wife and kids as we trust God with his unimaginable plans," Martin said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.