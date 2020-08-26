 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-6 No.1 McCool Junction now opening vs. Sioux County on Thursday because of COVID cancellation
View Comments

D-6 No.1 McCool Junction now opening vs. Sioux County on Thursday because of COVID cancellation

{{featured_button_text}}
McCool Junction football

McCool Junction players Bradley Lewis, Kaden Kirkpatrick, Kaeden Bristol and Owen McDonald pose on Main Street in McCool Junction earlier this month.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

McCool Junction’s top-ranked football team in Class D-6 will now open the season Thursday against Sioux County, a contest that will be played at Chappell beginning at 1 p.m. MDT.

McCool Junction was originally planning to play at Santee on Thursday, but the school is shut down through Friday because of a COVID-19 case with a student.

This was supposed to be a bye week for Sioux County, but the Warriors had an opening on their schedule because their game with Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyoming, on Sept. 18 was canceled.

How rigid COVID-19 regulations are affecting high school football teams' preparation this season
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News