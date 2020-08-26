D-6 No.1 McCool Junction now opening vs. Sioux County on Thursday because of COVID cancellation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McCool Junction’s top-ranked football team in Class D-6 will now open the season Thursday against Sioux County, a contest that will be played at Chappell beginning at 1 p.m. MDT.

McCool Junction was originally planning to play at Santee on Thursday, but the school is shut down through Friday because of a COVID-19 case with a student.

This was supposed to be a bye week for Sioux County, but the Warriors had an opening on their schedule because their game with Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyoming, on Sept. 18 was canceled.

