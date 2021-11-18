 Skip to main content
D-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Sandhills/Thedford, Kenesaw
D-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Sandhills/Thedford, Kenesaw

BDS vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 11.20

Sandhills/Thedford's Drew McIntosh scores a late touchdown over BDS' Elijah Noel in the Class D-2 state championship on Nov. 11, 2020, in Shickley.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A pair of communities are in the football state finals for the first time in decades, guaranteeing a first-time state champion in Class D-2.

Game info: 2:45 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.

No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford

Record: 11-0.

Coach: Josh Deines.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-20, second round—beat Mead 62-6, quarterfinals—beat Osceola 46-14, semifinals—beat Elgin Public/PJ 52-8.

State playoff appearances: 12.

Impact players: RB/DB Trae Hickman, sr., 150 carries for 1,209 yards and 27 touchdowns; RB/LB Dane Pokorny, sr., 123 carries for 1,203 yards and 24 touchdowns, 88 tackles; QB/LB Reece Zutavern, sr., 26-of-44 passing for 526 yards and 12 touchdowns, 64 carries for 632 yards and 12 touchdowns, 90 tackles; TE/DE Drew McIntosh, sr., 11 receptions for 265 yards and 5 touchdowns, 94 tackles, 11 sacks.

Bread and butter

Opponents know they’ll get a steady dose of Hickman and Pokorny runs all game long, but that doesn’t mean they can stop it. Each is a 1,000-yard rusher in addition to Zutavern being a capable runner and passer at quarterback. Last year’s runner-up is seeking an improvement in this season’s D-2 title game.

No. 2 Kenesaw

Record: 11-0.

Coach: Craig Schnitzler.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Medicine Valley 56-0, second round—beat Falls City SH 62-56, quarterfinals—beat Humphrey SF 70-40, semifinals—beat BDS 36-6.

State playoff appearances: 28.

Impact players: QB/DB Tyson Denkert, sr., 36-of-61 passing for 816 yards and 13 touchdowns, 265 carries for 2,245 yards and 49 touchdowns; RB/DT Trey Kennedy, sr., 117 carries for 925 yards and 19 touchdowns, 76 tackles, 6 sacks; RB/LB Nickolas Kuehn, jr., 52 carries for 386 yards and 6 touchdowns, 121 tackles; TE/LB Sean Duffy, sr., 102 tackles.

Bread and butter

There are no secrets about Kenesaw’s offense, either — it’s all about Denkert. The senior quarterback has put up video game numbers throughout a challenging playoff run, carrying the ball 55 times against Falls City SH while running for 300-plus yards and six touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

