D-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Sandhills/Thedford, Kenesaw

A pair of communities are in the football state finals for the first time in decades, guaranteeing a first-time state champion in Class D-2.

Game info: 2:45 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.

No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford

Record: 11-0.

Coach: Josh Deines.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-20, second round—beat Mead 62-6, quarterfinals—beat Osceola 46-14, semifinals—beat Elgin Public/PJ 52-8.

State playoff appearances: 12.

Impact players: RB/DB Trae Hickman, sr., 150 carries for 1,209 yards and 27 touchdowns; RB/LB Dane Pokorny, sr., 123 carries for 1,203 yards and 24 touchdowns, 88 tackles; QB/LB Reece Zutavern, sr., 26-of-44 passing for 526 yards and 12 touchdowns, 64 carries for 632 yards and 12 touchdowns, 90 tackles; TE/DE Drew McIntosh, sr., 11 receptions for 265 yards and 5 touchdowns, 94 tackles, 11 sacks.

Bread and butter