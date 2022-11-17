D-2 state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Howells-Dodge, Hitchcock County

It will be a familiar program and a brand new face in the first game of the day Monday at Memorial Stadium. Here's how Howells-Dodge and Hitchcock County stack up.

Game info: 10:15 a.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium. TV — Nebraska Public Media.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge

Record: 12-0.

Coach: Mike Speirs.

Road to the finals: First round — def. Creighton 64-12. Second round — def. South Loup 40-12. Quarterfinals — def. Dundy Co.-Stratton 48-8. Semifinals — def. Central Valley 50-12.

State playoff appearances: 11. Finals appearances: Two.

Impact players: RB/DB Lance Brester, 6-3, 185, sr., 212 car., 2,180 yards, 40 TDs, 10.3 ypc., 59 tackles, three interceptions; RB/LB Jestin Bayer, 5-10, 195, sr., 48 car., 337 yds., nine TDs, 5 rec., 119 yds., two TDS, 95 tackles; RB Lane Belina, 5-10, 165 jr., 53 car., 493 yds, six TDs; QB/DB Brittin Sindelar, 5-9, 150, sr., 42 car., 221 yds., nine TDs.

Bread and butter

Not much need to do anything else when you have Lance Brester lining up at running back. The senior averages 10.3 yards per carry in H-D's bruising attack while leading the entire state in rushing yards. Head coach Mike Speirs has a straightforward formula that has worked for years and years — and as always it will be up to the Jaguars' opponent to try and stop it. So far no one has. Only one team, South Loup in a 40-12 loss in the second round of the playoffs, has stayed within 30 points of the last year's D-1 champions.

No. 2 Hitchcock County

Record: 12-0.

Coach: Randall Rath.

Road to the finals: First round — def. Maywood-Hayes Center 78-0. Second round: def. Humphrey St. Francis 52-0. Quarterfinals: def. Elm Creek 58-6. Semifinals: def. Bloomfield 48-0.

State playoff appearances: 7. Finals appearances: First.

Impact players: QB/LB Keynan Gaston, 5-9, 155, sr., 149 car., 1,544 yds., 27 TDs, 24-35 passing, 651 yds., six TDs; FB/LB Kolyn Gaston, 5-9, 160, sr., 93 car., 966 yds., 20 TDs, 65 tackles, eight interceptions; RB/DB Andrew Scott, 5-8, 145, sr., 121 car., 906 yds., 12 TDs, four interceptions; LB Keegan Schuler, 5-11, 215, sr., 137 tackles, 16 sacks, three fumble recoveries, two blocked punts.

Bread and butter

The Falcons will pound away on the ground and lean on the top-scoring defense in Class D-2. Keynan and Kolyn Gaston both average 10.4 yards per carry, and with good games Monday, Kolyn Gaston and Andrew Scott could give Hitchcock County three 1,000-yard rushers. But the story for the Falcons is on the other side of the ball, where Hitchcock County has a whopping 49 sacks, has forced 29 turnovers, including 20 interceptions, and has blocked five punts while allowing just 52 points all season.

Chris Basnett's pick: Howells-Dodge is perhaps the best eight-man team in the state. Hitchcock County's defense looks to be good enough to keep this one competitive, but in the end, the Jaguars' experience in Lincoln wins out.