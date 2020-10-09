D-2 No. 1 BDS, D-1 No. 4 Tri County left without football games Friday because of COVID issues with their opponents

Class D-2 No. 1 BDS and D-1 No. 4 Tri County are among the high school football teams sidelined Friday night because their opponents are having COVID-19 issues.
BDS (6-0) was supposed to host Giltner, while Tri County (6-0) was slated to play at Freeman. York had to cancel its game at Northwest because of COVID cases going through the Dukes’ football team.
C-2 No. 8 Sutton (4-1) and C-2 No. 2 Ord (6-0) have put together a high-stakes replacement game at Ord Friday night after Superior and Twin River, respectively, were shutdown by COVID this week.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinhauer and Johnson County Central is playing Friday night, making up a game called off Sept. 25.
