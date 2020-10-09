 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-2 No. 1 BDS, D-1 No. 4 Tri County left without football games Friday because of COVID issues with their opponents
View Comments

D-2 No. 1 BDS, D-1 No. 4 Tri County left without football games Friday because of COVID issues with their opponents

{{featured_button_text}}

Class D-2 No. 1 BDS and D-1 No. 4 Tri County are among the high school football teams sidelined Friday night because their opponents are having COVID-19 issues.

BDS (6-0) was supposed to host Giltner, while Tri County (6-0) was slated to play at Freeman. York had to cancel its game at Northwest because of COVID cases going through the Dukes’ football team.

C-2 No. 8 Sutton (4-1) and C-2 No. 2 Ord (6-0) have put together a high-stakes replacement game at Ord Friday night after Superior and Twin River, respectively, were shutdown by COVID this week.

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinhauer and Johnson County Central is playing Friday night, making up a game called off Sept. 25.

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News