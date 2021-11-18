D-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Howells-Dodge, Cross County

After semifinal heartbreaks, Cross County is seeking its first state title against Howells-Dodge, a school with tremendous playoff history.
Game info: 10:15 a.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.
No. 3 Howells-Dodge
Record: 11-0.
Coach: Mike Speirs.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Elmwood-Murdock 56-32, second round—beat Laurel-C-C 54-20, quarterfinals—beat Dundy Co.-Stratton 44-18, semifinals—beat Burwell 56-18.
State playoff appearances: 10.
Impact players: RB/LB Levi Belina, sr., 200 carries for 1,884 yards and 33 touchdowns, 68 tackles; RB/DB Lance Brester, jr., 65 carries for 475 yards and 8 touchdowns, 9 receptions for 163 yards and 7 touchdowns, 66 tackles; OL/LB Jestin Bayer, jr., 116 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries; QB/DB Gavin Nelson, sr., 22-of-42 passing for 416 yards and 12 touchdowns, 54 carries for 338 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Bread and butter
Levi Belina is certainly the leader of this Howells-Dodge offense, but the Jaguars have a variety of players who all rotate in to carry the ball. Brester, Nelson, Lane Belina and Brittin Sindelar have all ran for touchdowns this season, and that successful rushing attack allows Howells-Dodge to keep the ball and grind down opponents.
No. 4 Cross County
Record: 10-1.
Coach: Hayden DeLano.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Clarkson/Leigh 45-12, second round—beat Weeping Water 67-36, quarterfinals—beat Lourdes CC 58-51, semifinals—beat Hitchcock County 56-20.
State playoff appearances: 14.
Impact players: RB/LB Carter Seim, sr., 145 carries for 1,613 yards and 32 touchdowns, 41 tackles; RB/DB Haiden Hild, sr., 133 carries for 1,201 yards and 24 touchdowns, 47 tackles; TE/DE Cory Hollinger, sr., 19 receptions for 354 yards and 8 touchdowns, 80 tackles; OL/LB Alex Noyd, so., 69 tackles, 2 interceptions.
Bread and butter
An all-state selection last year, Seim’s three-game absence due to injury only served to strengthen the rest of Cross County, including fellow running back Haiden Hild. Their sole loss of the season to Howells-Dodge in September came without Seim on the field, so the Jaguars are in for a new challenge against a player who has scored 94 career rushing touchdowns.
Coach's corner: Thoughts from Clarkson/Leigh's Jim Clarkson, whose Patriots played both teams during the regular season.
* Howells-Dodge's main strength is their coaching and toughness. They just don't beat themselves, they execute on a very high level, and they play with tremendous effort. This makes them very tough to beat.
* Cross County's main strength is its athletes. They have some really good players that play physical, fast and hard. They have the right type of players to make their scheme work well.
* This is a great matchup. They are very similar with their power football approach. Neither offense is complicated or deceptive, it is very much in your face, up close and personal. The matchup to watch the most will be Howells Dodge's offensive line vs. the defensive front of Cross County.
