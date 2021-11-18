 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Howells-Dodge, Cross County
0 Comments

D-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Howells-Dodge, Cross County

  • 0
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22

Cross County's Carter Seim (10) scores on a first-quarter run against Clarkson/Leigh during a Class D-1 first-round game on Oct. 10, 2020, at Cross County High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

After semifinal heartbreaks, Cross County is seeking its first state title against Howells-Dodge, a school with tremendous playoff history.

Game info: 10:15 a.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.

No. 3 Howells-Dodge

Record: 11-0.

Coach: Mike Speirs.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Elmwood-Murdock 56-32, second round—beat Laurel-C-C 54-20, quarterfinals—beat Dundy Co.-Stratton 44-18, semifinals—beat Burwell 56-18.

State playoff appearances: 10.

Impact players: RB/LB Levi Belina, sr., 200 carries for 1,884 yards and 33 touchdowns, 68 tackles; RB/DB Lance Brester, jr., 65 carries for 475 yards and 8 touchdowns, 9 receptions for 163 yards and 7 touchdowns, 66 tackles; OL/LB Jestin Bayer, jr., 116 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries; QB/DB Gavin Nelson, sr., 22-of-42 passing for 416 yards and 12 touchdowns, 54 carries for 338 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Bread and butter

Levi Belina is certainly the leader of this Howells-Dodge offense, but the Jaguars have a variety of players who all rotate in to carry the ball. Brester, Nelson, Lane Belina and Brittin Sindelar have all ran for touchdowns this season, and that successful rushing attack allows Howells-Dodge to keep the ball and grind down opponents.

No. 4 Cross County

Record: 10-1.

Coach: Hayden DeLano.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Clarkson/Leigh 45-12, second round—beat Weeping Water 67-36, quarterfinals—beat Lourdes CC 58-51, semifinals—beat Hitchcock County 56-20.

State playoff appearances: 14.

Impact players: RB/LB Carter Seim, sr., 145 carries for 1,613 yards and 32 touchdowns, 41 tackles; RB/DB Haiden Hild, sr., 133 carries for 1,201 yards and 24 touchdowns, 47 tackles; TE/DE Cory Hollinger, sr., 19 receptions for 354 yards and 8 touchdowns, 80 tackles; OL/LB Alex Noyd, so., 69 tackles, 2 interceptions.

Bread and butter

An all-state selection last year, Seim’s three-game absence due to injury only served to strengthen the rest of Cross County, including fellow running back Haiden Hild. Their sole loss of the season to Howells-Dodge in September came without Seim on the field, so the Jaguars are in for a new challenge against a player who has scored 94 career rushing touchdowns.

Luke Mullin: The 10 best plays I saw during the high school football season

Coach's corner: Thoughts from Clarkson/Leigh's Jim Clarkson, whose Patriots played both teams during the regular season.

* Howells-Dodge's main strength is their coaching and toughness. They just don't beat themselves, they execute on a very high level, and they play with tremendous effort. This makes them very tough to beat.

* Cross County's main strength is its athletes. They have some really good players that play physical, fast and hard. They have the right type of players to make their scheme work well.

* This is a great matchup. They are very similar with their power football approach. Neither offense is complicated or deceptive, it is very much in your face, up close and personal. The matchup to watch the most will be Howells Dodge's offensive line vs. the defensive front of Cross County.

Once their teams' starting quarterbacks, Westside’s Brown, Bennington’s Wempen now showing their senior leadership in new roles
From UNK to SDSU and back to UNK, Loper safety Blake Bubak grateful for his path's twists and turns

From Omaha to the Sandhills, here's your one-stop for high school football semifinals coverage

The state championship picture became clear after a cold, windy night around the state Friday night. Relive some of the semifinals moments.

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt
High School Football

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskies (10-2) dug themselves out of a hole and won nine straight games. They dug themselves out a 17-7 hole Friday.

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County
High School Football

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

A roundup of the high school football state semifinal games Friday night.

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game
High School Football

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Three Rezac brothers — Anthony, DJ and Teddy — cracked the stat sheet in a big way as their Warriors overcame an early hiccup.

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella
High School Football

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella

  • MIKE PATTERSON Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but the Dragons' defense stifling a high-scoring Omaha North bunch was the difference.

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals
High School Football

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Behind a stellar rushing attack, No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on their way to a 35-12 victory.

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal
High School Football

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal

  • RANDY SPEER Fremont Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Koa McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field — and the Knights' defense did the rest.

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game
High School Football

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game

  • STEVE BEIDECK Omaha World-Herald correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

Dylan Mostek turned in a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance to help lead the Badgers, who last played in a state final in 2007.

State football scores and schedule
High School Football
agate editor's pick

State football scores and schedule

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at Friday's results across the state.

National News

Should winning team apologize for 106-0 high school football score?

  • Updated
  • 0

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News