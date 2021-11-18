D-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Howells-Dodge, Cross County

* Howells-Dodge's main strength is their coaching and toughness. They just don't beat themselves, they execute on a very high level, and they play with tremendous effort. This makes them very tough to beat.

* Cross County's main strength is its athletes. They have some really good players that play physical, fast and hard. They have the right type of players to make their scheme work well.

* This is a great matchup. They are very similar with their power football approach. Neither offense is complicated or deceptive, it is very much in your face, up close and personal. The matchup to watch the most will be Howells Dodge's offensive line vs. the defensive front of Cross County.

