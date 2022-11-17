D-1 state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Clarkson-Leigh, Neligh-Oakdale

We are guaranteed a first-time champion in Class D-1 as Clarkson-Leigh's ground attack takes on high-flying Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester.

Game info: 2:45 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium. TV — Nebraska Public Media.

No. 3 Clarkson-Leigh

Record: 11-1.

Coach: Jim Clarkson.

Road to the finals: First round — def. Wisner-Pilger 28-23. Second round — def. def. Crofton 22-14. Quarterfinals — def. Weeping Water 46-18. Semifinals — def. Stanton 54-12.

State playoff appearances: 11. Finals appearances: First.

Impact players: RB/DB Kyle Kasik, 6-0, 175, sr., 231 car., 1,961 yds., 35 TDs, six rec., 249 yds., four TDs, 57 tackles, two INTs; QB Ryan Brichacek, 5-11, 160, jr., 136 car., 731 yds., 12 TDs, 24-45 passing, 545 yds., eight TDs; LB Drew Beeson, 5-11, 190, sr., 123 tackles, seven fumble recoveries, two blocked punts

Bread and butter

The Patriots have gotten better as the playoffs have gone on, winning their postseason games, by five, eight, 28, and 42 points. Clarkson-Leigh would prefer to keep the ball on the ground, and did so exclusively in its semifinal win over Stanton, with all of its 53 plays being runs. Thirty-six of those carries went to Kyle Kasik, who rumbled for 294 yards and six touchdowns. Against a dangerous Neligh-Oakdale offense, expect Kasik to get plenty of work once again.

No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale

Record: 11-1.

Coach: Ron Beacom.

Road to the finals: First round — def. Cambridge 70-22. Second round: def. Heartland 34-22. Quarterfinals: def. Riverside 40-28. Semifinals: def. North Platte St. Patrick's 50-28.

State playoff appearances: 13. Finals appearances: First.

Impact players: QB/LB Aiden Kuester, 6-0, 190, sr., 184-279 passing, 2,846 yds, 27 TDs, 282 car., 2,031 yds., 47 TDs, 82 solo tackles, 13 TFL, four INT; RB/LB Bryson Gadeken, 6-2, 192, jr., 85 catches, 1,197 yds., nine TDs, 72 car., 397 yds., six TDs, 56 solo tackles, 27 TFL; WR Chase Furstenau, 5-10, 160, jr., 48 catches, 795 yds., 10 TDs.; WR Carson Whitesel, 5-8, 122, sr., 34 catches, 612 yds., six TDs.

Bread and butter

It starts and ends with Aiden Kuester, who has authored one of the best — if not the best — individual season ever for an eight-man football player in Nebraska. The senior is the second-leading rusher in all of Nebraska, regardless of class. He is also the second-leading passer in the state, regardless of class. He has accounted for 74 touchdowns. He leads Neligh-Oakdale in tackles, averages 38 yards per punt, and 19.5 yards per punt return. A truly incredible career gets the finale it deserves on the Memorial Stadium turf.

Chris Basnett's pick: This looks like an evenly-matched game, and in evenly-matched games, it's usually wise to take the team with the best player. Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester is that guy, and he'll end his spectacular high school football career with a title.